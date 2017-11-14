At least three pastors are asking to have their names removed from a letter that they say, Kayla Moore, the wife of embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore, recycled from August to make it look like they were still supporting Moore. Kayla Moore was said to be creating this new letter to make it look like the pastors were supporting Moore through accusations from several women who claim Moore seduced and molested them as girls while he was still a state’s attorney.

Kayla Moore is said to have reposted a letter that was originally used in August to get out the vote for Roy Moore, cutting and pasting parts to make it seem as if the pastors were currently in support of Moore through his current crisis. Kayla Moore posted the letter on her Facebook page, removed the line that read “join us at the polls on Tuesday, August 15th,” and added three paragraphs about Moore’s commitment to Christianity.

But when Kayla Moore said she had the endorsement of 53 pastors, she evidently didn’t contact the said pastors to ask if she could convey their support in the new letter. Three of the pastors are upset, as they are no longer supporting Roy Moore as a Senate candidate. After the news broke that several women were accusing Moore of sexually molesting them and giving them alcohol, many people who supported Moore before jumped ship and said that they believe Moore’s accusers.

Kayla Moore, Roy Moore's wife, has been busy spreading fake news on Facebook: https://t.co/5qO88k1dS9 pic.twitter.com/ATkSOO9AuO — Slate (@Slate) November 14, 2017

At least three pastors are saying that the Roy Moore support letter they signed their names to was for the GOP primary before the Washington Post broke the story that women are accusing Moore of molesting them when they were underage (one was 14 at the time). AL.com has spoken to at least three pastors who were angered to see their names on the recycled letter.

Tijuanna Adetunji of the Fresh Anointing House of Worship in Montgomery said that the Moore campaign did not contact her, and she did not give her permission or endorsement.

“I was not asked about this story or allegations.”

Pastor Thad Endicott, the pastor at Heritage Baptist Church, says that nobody contacted him either, and he wants his name removed immediately.

“The list that has recently circulated was evidently copied and pasted from the August endorsements without checking to see if I still endorsed Moore.”

Dr. George Grant of Parish Presbyterian Church in Franklin, Tennessee said he was never contacted for the August letter and says he wants no part of the current one, saying “not my state, not my issue.”

Another pastor mentioned on the letter is no longer at the church listed and hasn’t been for years.

Roy Moore's wife posts fake news on Facebook to discredit his accusers, and what did we expect? https://t.co/rJNOo0CcxQ — Mashable (@mashable) November 14, 2017

Kayla Moore has started the Friends of Roy Moore Facebook page where she shared the letter in question, adding paragraphs that suggest a conspiracy. Mashable says that Kayla Moore is “weaponizing” Facebook and taking the “stand by your man” philosophy to a new level while politicians like Jeff Sessions of Alabama and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

