Duggar Family News: Derick Dillard Stands Behind Jazz Tweet, Jill Duggar’s Husband Becomes Next Josh Duggar?

Now that Josh Duggar is quiet, Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, has been causing a lot of scandal for the Duggar family. Ever since Josh Duggar got 19 Kids and Counting canceled with his molestation charges and extramarital affairs, nobody has created as much commotion as Derick Dillard did. He got onto national news by tweeting anti-transgender messages to Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC’s I Am Jazz. Although he did not manage to get the Duggar family’s spinoff show, Counting On, canceled, he did manage to get kicked off the program.

In the first year of being married to Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard kept a fairly low profile. He chose to relocate his family to Central America to do missionary work. During that time, even Jill, who was one of the stars of Counting On, did not post often on Instagram due to lack of good Internet connection.

Jill and Derick decided to move permanently back to the US this summer as she was getting close to delivering her second baby. The couple increased their Twitter and Instagram output, thanks to an affordable data plan and good WiFi.

The drama concerning Jazz Jennings started in early August when the 29-year-old father of reposted a tweet about I Am Jazz and wrote that transgender is not natural.

“What an oxymoron… a “reality” show which follows a non-reality,” he wrote. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

This tweet about Jazz quickly went viral and media outlets immediately made this into the news. TLC also came into the picture, stating that Derick’s opinion does not reflect the network’s.

It is important for us to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard's personal statement does not represent the views of TLC. — TLC Network (@TLC) August 3, 2017

All throughout fall, Derick continued to retweet and posts materials that were directly anti-transgender.

“1). Our “maleness” or “femaleness” is an essential part of our humanity as God created us,” Family Research Council hand out that Derick retweeted stated. “It is good to be male, and it is good to be female, because in either case, we bear the image of God; and 3) We have neither the right nor the power to change the sex (male or female) that God has given us, because it is part of his created order.”

He directly challenged Jazz Jennings again this week while responding to a Twitter follower’s inquiry.

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

To save its viewers, TLC quickly released a statement that revealed that it has removed Derick Dillard from Counting On and that his views are, again, not supported by the network. Like it has done with Josh Duggar, it deemed necessary to remove any controversial figures from the Duggar family programming.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network wrote. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Despite these stringent measures imposed by TLC, Jill Duggar’s husband has shown no signs of backing down. Instead, he posted a picture on Instagram that stated, in so many words, that everyone else is living in a “lie.”

Jill Duggar has been doing some damage control by posting pictures of her new baby, Samuel Dillard, whom the public has not seen much of since his birth.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]