Watch Duke Vs. Michigan State 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & ‘Champions Classic’ Odds

On Tuesday, college basketball fans will watch Duke vs. Michigan State live streaming and televised coverage as part of the Champions Classic 2017. The game is part of a big doubleheader in Chicago, Illinois, which features four of the top 10 teams in the nation at the start of the NCAA basketball season. That includes this epic showdown between the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils and No. 2 Michigan State Spartans. Here’s the latest college game preview with matchup odds, start time, TV channel, and Duke vs. MSU live streaming online options.

Tonight’s game will help tip off the latest college basketball season which is just underway. However, this game has the potential of a future NCAA tournament showdown with several players on the court that could be part of next summer’s NBA Draft. Among them are highly-touted Duke power forward Marvin Bagley, Michigan State power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Blue Devils center Wendell Carter, and the Spartans’ Miles Bridges. All four players could have their names called in the top 13 of the 2018 NBA Draft, but first and foremost is the college season at hand. Several of them have already made a splash in just the first few games of the season.

Duke comes into the matchup at 2-0 for the season but has yet to face competition like this. Their two victories came against Elon 97-68 and Utah Valley, 99-69. Bagley Jr. recorded double-doubles in those two blowout wins. Michigan State is also undefeated at 1-0 after a 98-66 beatdown of the North Florida Ospreys. Leading the way were Mile Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. which each recorded double-doubles. Bridges had 20 points and 10 boards, while Jackson had 13 and 13.

As far as who takes tonight’s game, it’s already being speculated as a very close matchup. Tonight’s point spread currently is at 1.5 points in favor of the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils. They’re also priced at -125 on the moneyline, while Michigan State is a +105 underdog. The over/under points total is at 158 for the complete game in Chicago, Illinois. While the personnel is always changing, it’s reported at Odds Shark that in the nine previous meetings between these two teams, Duke is 8-1. However, the two teams are even at 4-4-1 against the spread in those nine meetings.

Start time for Tuesday night’s Duke vs. Michigan State Champions Classic game is set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time. For live television coverage, fans will be able to watch on ESPN. Cable and satellite subscribers should also be able to log into WatchESPN website or compatible apps to see a live streaming game feed.

For those viewers without cable or satellite, a free SlingTV subscription is a good idea. The monthly service features ESPN and ESPN2 as part of its basic channel package Sling Blue. New customers can currently sign up at Sling.com website to choose the package and get a free week to try out the service. That will allow for viewing tonight’s college basketball games live from Chicago.

[Featured Image by Gerry Broome/AP Images]