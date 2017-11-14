Kendra Sunderland: ‘Library Girl’ Plans To Act In ‘Mainstream Movies’ As Adult Video Career Nears End

Kendra Sunderland, the 22-year-old former Oregon State University student who rose in just two years to become one of the biggest names in the adult video entertainment industry after she was caught performing a solo act on camera in the university library, now plans to quit filming pornographic scenes and take her talents into “mainstream” movies, according to a new interview with Sunderland published on Tuesday.

Sunderland was just 19-years-old in January of 2015 when she became known as the “Library Girl,” after she gave a webcam performance on the sixth floor of an OSU library, performing a solo sexual act for about a 30 minutes without being caught in the library normally filled with students studying for classes and exams.

Footage of Sunderland’s performance remained online and quickly went viral, resulting in a $1,000 “public indecency” fine and sudden, unwelcome notoriety at the university for Sunderland. But the video also led to a career for the then-penniless, recently fired waitress, who shot her infamous “library” video just two weeks after opening her account on the adult web can site MyFreeCams.

Sunderland, it appears, had the last laugh — profiting off of her notoriety with photo shoots for adult men’s magazines, including Penthouse, Hustler, and even the less raunchy Playboy.

A post shared by Kendra Sunderland (@therealkendrasunderland) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

The photo shoots quickly led to a career in the adult film industry, as Sunderland signed a contract to perform in sexually explicit video shoots with the leading porn studio Vixen and a move from her native Oregon to the home of the adult video industry, Los Angeles, California.

“I wanted to be around people that live my lifestyle,” Sunderland said in the Tuesday interview with the industry trade site AVN. “Up in Salem, Oregon, there are no porn stars. There’s a few webcam models. But nobody really understood the lifestyle that I live or why I am the way that I am. When I moved down here it was great to make friends with people that are in the industry who you can talk to about your work and they’re not all weirded out by it.”

Her career as an adult video performer took off quickly. Sunderland even won an AVN Award — the adult industry equivalent of an Oscar — for the first film she shot with the Vixen studio. But after less than two years in the industry, Sunderland now says that she is ready to move on — and hopes for a career acting in non-pornographic Hollywood movies.

“I like to be filmed. I like to be photographed. My mom said I always used to beg to have my picture taken. I’ve always loved being in front of the camera,” she said in the AVN interview. “I think that’s part of why I want to go off and do mainstream acting and movies and television…. Now I look at things different. Movies, porn, anything that I watch I just think about how they made it.”

Sunderland announced her intention to quit the adult industry on her Twitter account last week.

I want to let all my fans know I wont be shooting with other companies once I’m off contract. I never wanted to be in porn for the long run. But I’m thinkin maybe @tushy_com might be the last thing I do what do u guys think?? — Kendra Sunderland (@KSLibraryGirl) November 10, 2017

I love all of my fans so much I never want to disappoint you guys!! But I have other plans for my future besides porn! https://t.co/0hZkojLXhZ — Kendra Sunderland (@KSLibraryGirl) November 10, 2017

But Sunderland’s many fans — her Twitter account alone boasts 217,000 followers with a respectable 81 percent “real” score (meaning fewer than 20 percent of her followers are fake accounts or bots) from the Twitter Audit site — will have plenty of time to enjoy the remainder of the Library Girl’s adult video career. She also said on her Twitter account that her contract with Vixen will not expire for another full year, and she plans to fulfill that deal.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]