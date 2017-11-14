Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, has opened up about her cancer diagnosis on a new special that is set to air on A&E later this month. The reality star was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer over the summer, and this new show will follow her and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, on their journey through the ups and downs of battling cancer — from diagnosis to surgery and beyond.

Stage II throat cancer is considered to be in the “early stages” with a tumor being between two and four centimeters and the cancer not having spread to the lymph nodes in the area, according to Texas Oncology. The most common forms of treatment in stage II throat cancer include surgery and radiation therapy.

According to People Magazine, Beth revealed that she has a “T2 tumor in the back of her throat.” The tumor has blocked her airways, and she has found it difficult to breathe from time to time. Beth is/was scheduled to have surgery to remove the tumor, but her doctors weren’t sure if they would be able to get to it — and get it out. The tumor would also have to be tested before Beth could be given a solid prognosis. At this time, it is unclear if Beth has already undergone that surgery.

In her recent social media posts, fans can’t help but notice how great Beth looks. It seems like she is doing well, and fans truly hope that is the case. Since A&E is preparing for the show’s premiere, the chances of getting an update on Beth’s health before the end of the month are slim. But while her social media photos might just be enough to hold people over, the sneak peek of the couple’s new show provided some scary news.

Beth has been trying to stay positive and has vowed to fight this courageous battle, but she admits that there hasn’t been “a lot of optimism” from her doctors. In fact, Beth made the shocking claim that she only has a 50 percent chance of survival.

“As I start this battle, I don’t see a lot of optimism. They give me 50/50 chances,” she said.

A&E will air Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives on November 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can watch a preview of the new show below.

