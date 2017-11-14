Aisha Tyler Passes The Torch To Eve As New Co-Host of ‘The Talk’

Aisha Tyler has given the new co-host of The Talk her seal of approval. Grammy-winning rapper Eve Jeffers has been announced as the replacement for Aisha Tyler on the Emmy-nominated CBS daytime talk show. Eve made her official debut alongside longtime co-hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood just two weeks after a very successful stint as a guest host.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, CBS Entertainment executive vice president of daytime programs Angelica McDaniel said the network is thrilled to add Eve as the fifth co-host on the show’s already diverse panel.

“The great success of The Talk is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts,” McDaniel said.

“Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife, and stepmother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

Aisha Tyler, who exited the CBS daytime chatfest at the end of last season, seemed just as excited about the news as the rest of the cast. After Eve’s new role was announced, Aisha took to social media to offer congratulations to the rapper and the rest of the Talk panel.

“Hoorayyyyyyy!” Tyler tweeted. “Huge love and congratulations to @TheRealEve and my beloved ladies and @TheTalkCBS family! ”

Aisha Tyler made the decision to leave The Talk earlier this year. In an emotional on-air announcement, Aisha told viewers that in addition to her work as a series regular on CBS’ The Talk and Criminal Minds, the CW’s Whose Line Is it Anyway?, and the FXX animated series Archer, she wanted to pursue a career as a film director. Tyler admitted that she had to “let something go.”

Since Aisha’s exit, the fifth Talk chair has been occupied by a rotating lineup of guests hosts, including longtime friend of the show Carnie Wilson, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, and of course, Eve.

During her guest host week on The Talk last month, Eve dished on her personal life, revealing that at age 39 she is constantly asked why she doesn’t have kids of her own with her husband of three years, British Gumball 3000 motor rally CEO and co-founder Maximillion Cooper.

“We are trying,” Eve told the Talk co-hosts. “But it’s up To God. So just stop asking questions!”

Eve is best known for her Grammy-winning 2002 duet with Gwen Stefani, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind." Eve also starred on a self-titled UPN comedy from 2003 to 2006.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.

