Kenya Moore On Breakdown: Does She Regret Sharing Info About Husband On ‘RHOA’?

Kenya Moore returned to this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta with some major news. Kenya had found love with a man, who she chose not to name. She told Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leaks that she had gotten married to a man and she would merely call him “baby” when she was with them. She later revealed on social media that his name was Marc Daly, a restaurant owner out of New York. But during the second episode of the season, Kenya revealed that she was stressed out about the marriage.

While Kenya had been filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a few years, it sounds like her husband had no idea what he was getting himself into. Marc may not have realized how his name was going to be in the press without him ever speaking out about the show or his wife. Kenya Moore broke down while filming the show, telling a producer that she was stressed out about all of the people who were claiming that she had gotten married for attention and to keep a spot on the show. According to a new Bravo report, Kenya Moore is now opening up about that very private moment that happened on the show, and she admits that she could have handled it better.

Family night with #TheDalys Nothing is more important to me than my family. #love #goodtimes #familyfirst #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #KenyaMoore #issawife #blacklove A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:41am PST

“I do regret sharing my feelings with someone that isn’t my husband. He just doesn’t deserve my s—. He’s done nothing but love me, so hearing people question his reasons for marrying me was hurtful. As a wife, I’ve had to learn that what is between us is between us. We are in this together, and he is my heart. We fight battles as a team, and together we have to deal with what comes our way. We are one. We solve our problems together and privately,” Kenya Moore explained on her Bravo blog.

It doesn’t sound like she was questioning her decision to get married to Marc. In fact, Kenya keeps talking about her marriage as if it was the best decision she has ever done. However, it sounds like Moore wants to keep her relationship to herself and protect her husband from all of the people who are not supportive of them. She knows how mean people can be and how harsh the comments can be from viewers and haters. As she points out, Marc doesn’t deserve any of this. It is possible that people feel betrayed as Kenya Moore decided to get married without telling anyone. They have given her fame in the spotlight by being her fans, and she does something so major behind everyone’s backs.

It will be interesting to see how Kenya Moore will address her marriage on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]