Flipping Off Trump’s Motorcade Nets Big Payday: Woman Nears $100K Windfall For One Finger Trump Greeting

Juli Briskman got her 15 minutes of fame when she flipped off Donald Trump’s motorcade as it passed her by while she was cycling recently. She became somewhat of a social media icon, as the woman who sent a message to Trump with her middle digit. While she had a flash with fame, that momentary hand signal cost her. She lost a lot after greeting Donald Trump and his entourage with that lone middle finger.

The viral picture of Briskman making her hand gesture was taken by a White House photographer as the motorcade passed by Briskman on her bike in Sterling, Virgina. Because Briskman worked for a company that contracts with the government, she came clean to her boss. She told him how that now-famous woman in that viral social media picture was, in fact, her. The 50-year-old mom of two found herself among the unemployed two days after she fessed up to her boss.

Briskman, who many felt was fired for doing nothing more than exercising her first amendment rights when she flipped off the presidential motorcade, was seen as a victim after losing her job for this act. One person, in particular, Rob Mello, went a bit further than just voicing his opinion on Briskman getting fired, and he started a GoFundMe campaign. That campaign was created with a goal of raising $100,000 for Briskman, as she now finds herself without gainful employment, according to the New York Post.

That $100,000 goal is almost 90 percent realized as of Tuesday afternoon, as $87,109 had been raised for Briskman on the “Thank you Juli Briskman” GoFundMe page. A short dedication to Julie is written on the page.

“Juli Briskman is an inspiration to us all. This week we learned that she was fired from her employer for exercising her first amendment rights.”

The sentiments on the GoFundMe page go on to say that Juli has been contacted and all proceeds raised on this page will go directly to her. While she was fired, it looks as if she is taking home one heck of a severance pay, which will be supplied for her by the GoFundMe campaign thanks to the American people who seemingly support her act of lone finger waving to the presidential motorcade.

According to the New York Post, “It pays to flip off Trump’s motorcade.” Or at least it did in this case for Juli Briskman.

