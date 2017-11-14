Peggy Sulahian ‘RHOC’: Did New Wife Just Quit The Reality Show?

Peggy Sulahian is a strong woman, and many would agree that she was a perfect fit for The Real Housewives of Orange County. While her cancer story wasn’t ideal for the cast members as they were still stuck on the drama from a few years ago, Peggy proved that you don’t have to get along with anyone to make an impression. Sulahian has everything that many of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars want: a supportive husband, money, a successful business, and loving children.

During the season finale for The Real Housewives of Orange County,Peggy Sulahian told viewers that she wasn’t scared of her co-stars. She didn’t care that she had to confront them at Meghan King Edmonds’ candle party because she didn’t feel she had done anything wrong. She had previously apologized to Meghan for insinuating that she was a bad mother, and she had apologized to Lydia McLaughlin for messing up her trip to Iceland. Perhaps the drama was too much for Sulahian, as it sounds like she may be moving on. According to a new Bravo report, Peggy Sulahian reveals she’s on to the next phase of her life as she wraps up this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Some behind the scene pictures from tonight’s episode of Real housewives of Orange County. #housewife100 #bravotv A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

“I stand with my husband. We work together. Our lives have been our children, the business, our families, and our marriage! These have kept me busy for a long time. Not until recently have I had time for other endeavors. I focused on the charities with my children’s schools and our community. But with all the changes occurring in our lives, things have changed. So now, I’m on to the next phase of my life,” Peggy Sulahian revels in her Bravo blog, revealing that she will always stand by her husband.

Of course, her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars have hinted that she needs to become more independent. When she was in Iceland, she called Diko to get some advice when Vicki Gunvalson was rushed to the hospital. When she told the ladies that he had told her to go, they mocked her and hinted that she was unable to make decisions for herself. This wasn’t the case at all, but she needed someone who she trusted to give her some advice. But it does sound interesting that Peggy is thinking about leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County. She could merely be referring to the fact that she’s moving on from the drama that happened this season and she doesn’t want to address it again on the show or in the media.

