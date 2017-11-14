Who Is Jeff Sessions’ Wife, Mary Blackshear Sessions, And Details About His Hearing And Testimony

Jeff Sessions and his wife Mary Blackshear Sessions have been married for 48 years now, and have three kids together, namely, Sam Sessions, Mary Abigail Reinhardt and Ruth Sessions Walk. They also have ten grandkids; Jim Beau, Lewis, Jane Ritchie, Alexa, Hannah, Joanna, Gracie, Nicholas, Sophia, and Phoebe. The two first met while studying at Huntingdon College in Alabama, and were staunch members of the Young Republicans club in the institution.

That said, their union has been going strong, albeit 48 years of marriage. No relationship scandal involving either has ever come to light. In June this year, she was noticeably present in support of her husband at his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, in which he underwent hours of gruelling questioning in relation to having contact with Russian officials during the 2016 U.S. Presidential campaign. He denied the claims.

His Testimony In Regard To The Controversial Russian Connection

Jeff Sessions is a lawyer and politician, and the current Attorney General of the United States, and was an early Donald Trump supporter. And following the stream of evidence indicating that some of Trump’s advisors were in contact with the Russians during last year’s presidential campaigns, news reports have implicated him in the potential scandal.

According to the reports, he had meetings with key Russian personalities during this period – specifically Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States. The first meeting between the two is alleged to have been held at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Several ambassadors from other nations were also present. The second was at his office. He dismissed the claims, stating that they were not in relation to Trump’s political campaign, but the Ukraine crisis and terrorism.

During his testimony on Tuesday, he resisted attempts to get pulled into political counterclaims investigations involving the Hillary Clinton and Trump camps. Answering Republican Congressman Jim Jordan’s query on his commitment to appoint a special counsel to look into Hillary Clinton’s alleged sale of a Uranium company to a Russian agency, he cited lack of sufficient evidence to support the controversial allegations implicating her.

On whether he would appoint a special counsel to go after Hillary’s camp for apparently funding Fusion GPS to investigate Trump – Russia ties, he said there was insufficient basis to do so. He also declined to comment on whether there was an ongoing investigation on it, stating he was advised against it by top ethics officials.

