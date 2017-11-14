LeeAnne Locken Gets Surprising Apology After ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’ Reunion Airs

LeeAnne Locken has hinted that she’s done with The Real Housewives of Dallas over the past couple of days. She clearly struggled with her emotions this season and she felt that Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman and Cary Deuber ganged up on her during the reunion special. While she fought back during the first part of the reunion special, Locken broke down during the second part of the reunion special. She revealed that she had many flaws and sometimes, she couldn’t see her own positive sides. In addition, she hinted that her heart was broken over the failed friendship with Brandi.

As she was opening up about her feelings, Brandi essentially rolled her eyes. Perhaps she was tired of hearing the same things from Locken. Brandi claimed that her former friend was a liar and that she was a manipulator. However, LeeAnne didn’t see it like that. During the reunion special, Brandi looked cold and she didn’t want to give her friend a chance. According to a new Bravo report, LeeAnne Locken is now getting a surprising apology from Brandi. It sounds like Redmond may have felt sorry for LeeAnne. Perhaps she can see her former friend inside somewhere and it is possible that she may give her a second chance in the future.

“Watching the reunion, my “tender-heart” felt bad for not having compassion. Prayers for healing not only through your therapy but for broken friendships. I also owe you an apology (which I will give in person) for going off on you at your engagement brunch. I let my emotions get the best of me and should have pulled you aside or waited. You don’t have to accept my apology, but I do apologize,” Brandi Redmond revealed in her Bravo blog.

Perhaps she feels bad after watching the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion special. Maybe she realized that LeeAnne truly doesn’t know how to contain her feelings when she’s upset and perhaps she just has an odd way of joking around when she’s angry with her co-stars. Brandi’s friend, Stephanie Hollman, wasn’t as eager to forgive but she didn’t grow close to Locken during the show’s hiatus. It should be possible for Brandi to have a friendship with Stephanie and one with LeeAnne without feeling like she has to choose. As several of the housewives pointed out, Locken was there for Brandi when Stephanie wasn’t and she was a pillar of support for Redmond. Perhaps Brandi is apologizing for not listening to LeeAnne when she needed someone.

What do you think about Brandi Glanville sending LeeAnne Locken an apology after the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion aired? Do you think these two should work out their issues?

[Featured Image by Peter Larsen/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes]