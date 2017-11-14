‘GTA Online’ Update Adds Electric Supercar, Plus Double GTA$ And RP All Week

Those eagerly awaiting the Coil Cyclone release date no longer have to wait, as the electric supercar has just become available for purchase in Grand Theft Auto Online this week. Inviting players to “drive the lightning,” the new car is advertised as a bastion of power and speed, shedding the notion of electric cars as environmentally friendly vehicles that might save their owners a bit of money at the gas pump.

The new ride can be purchased in-game at Legendary Motorsport for about $1,890,000 in-game cash. It offers a comparatively quiet drive when compared to its combustion engine alternatives. Some players may be concerned about its somewhat limited customization options when compared to other cars in its class. There are about 10 spoiler options, five front bumper choices, five skirts, and several liveries to choose from. Color options include the ability to update the primary, secondary, and trim colors.

GTA Online players can also earn double money and RP all week through Motor Wars and Transform Races, starting today and running through Monday, November 20. The bonus also extends to the player’s salary when working as an Associate or Bodyguard in Freemode.

Time Trial and Premium Race for the week also run through November 20 and come with their own rewards. Just participating in the “Zebra” premium sport race this week (which is locked to sports) nets all players triple RP just for competing. The top three finishers are rewarded with additional GTA$ for their achievements. The Time Trial is “Mount Gordo” this week, and beating the par time has a handsome GTA$ and RP prize for all who dare to complete the challenge.

The COIL CYCLONE Supercar Fly off the line faster than a toupee in a hurricane and usher in the electric age Pick up yours at Legendary Motorsport in #GTAOnlinehttps://t.co/mZhbEadIhi pic.twitter.com/pVEnLSX9Vz — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 14, 2017

A special 25 percent off discount is also available through Monday for a variety of upgrades and items, including the following.

Ammu-Nation

Assault Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Bikers

Biker Clubhouse Customizations

Biker Business Upgrades

Gunrunning

Anti-Aircraft Trailer (Buy It Now and Trade Price)

Gunrunning Tattoos

Smuggler’s Run

Ultralight (Buy It Now and Trade price)

Aircraft Weapons

Warstock Cache & Carry



Technical Aqua (Buy It Now and Trade price)

Turreted Limo

Last week, GTA Online added a new Dogfight mode and released a throwback fighter plane called the P-45 Nokota. To enjoy all the new content, players must download and install the latest update for the game.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]