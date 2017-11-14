‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date

Since the season finale of Hulu’s hit The Handmaid’s Tale, fans have only wanted to know one thing: when will the second season air? Hulu has finally announced a premiere date for its second season, although the details are still unclear. As expected, based on the timing of the Season 1 premiere, fans can expect The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 sometime in April 2018.

The first season of the show was an instant success. Based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, the series told the story of Offred, a handmaiden to one of Gilead’s most powerful men, Fred. Throughout the first season, fans learned the seemingly small steps to the dystopian future, where women found they weren’t allowed bank accounts, allowed to work, and lost all other equal rights.

Hulu didn’t shy away from difficult and disturbing topics. Manipulation, torture, and female genital mutilation were all topics covered throughout the show (as they were in the novel). By the end, there were more questions than there were answers. While that was how the novel ended the story, Hulu made it clear that wouldn’t happen with the show. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 was quickly confirmed and production work is currently taking place.

Deadline reports that the The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 will focus on Offred’s pregnancy. The driver of Fred and Serena Joy is the father of the baby, after Serena Joy set the two up knowing her husband couldn’t have a baby. Season 1 finished with Offred being taken away by what looked like The Eyes, but many speculate that it was actually at the hands of the rebellious group Mayday. The latter is likely, as Fred and Serena Joy had no idea why The Eyes were taking Offred away.

The Handmaid’s Tale‘s second season is likely to show the rise of the Mayday. It appears those within Mayday will attempt to rise up against and overthrow the Gilead society to bring back a system that offers equality for all. Elisabeth Moss will reprise her role as Offred for the season.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 currently doesn’t have a set premiere date. All fans know is that it will air sometime in April 2018. It is possible that Hulu will opt for their first trailer of the season to drop during the Super Bowl again with the exact date confirmed.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]