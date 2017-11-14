Who Is Charlotte Casiraghi? Brad Pitt’s Lastest Love Interest Has Royal Ties, But Is Not A Princess

The Australian magazine New Idea has started the rumor that Brad Pitt has moved on from his ex, Angelina Jolie, and is secretly dating Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of the Princess of Monaco. Could the Hollywood A-lister be in a relationship with Grace Kelly’s granddaughter?

Media outlets from all over the world are picking up the story that Pitt and Casiraghi have been an item for two months and recently went public at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. The New Idea source claimed that the two have a lot in common because they each went through a public break-up, and the 53-year-old actor feels like he can tell Casiraghi anything. The insider went on to say that the two were hand-in-hand at the gala and “no one could believe it,” despite any pictures surfacing to support the claim.

Both the 31-year-old journalist and the Fight Club star did attend the gala, but they arrived separately. And, sites like Gossip Cop and Extra are calling the story completely bogus.

So, who is Charlotte Casiraghi? She is the second child of Princess Caroline of Monaco and her late husband, Stefano Casiraghi. She is also the granddaughter of the late Prince Rainier and American actress Grace Kelly, who died in a car accident following a stroke back in 1982. Her uncle is Prince Albert is the country’s reigning monarch, making Casiraghi ninth in line to the throne. But, just because she in line, doesn’t mean she herself is a princess. Instead, she is simply the daughter of one.

Casiraghi is also a mom and shares a 4-year-old son with her ex, comedian Gad Elmaleh.

Cafe Mom shares that Pitt and Casiraghi met via his Allied co-star Marion Cotillard because she saw how tough his split with Jolie was and wanted to help him find happiness. Cotillard and Casiraghi are close friends, and she decided to get the two together.

But, a Brad Pitt rep told Gossip Cop there is no truth to the rumor that the two are dating and the story was made up simply because the two attended the same event.

