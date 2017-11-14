Shannon Beador Divorce Update: How Are The Kids Handing The ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star’s Split?

Shannon Beador appeared on last night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, and during her appearance, the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about how her divorce from husband David has impacted her three kids.

Weeks after releasing a statement, explaining that she and David would remain partners the parenting of their children, daughter Sophia, 16, and twins Adeline and Stella, 13, Shannon Beador told host Andy Cohen that her kids are doing the best that they can, given the circumstances.

“They’re amazing me. And I’m doing my best as a mother to provide the happiest household for my kids,” Shannon Beador added of how her kids are handing her divorce.

While the children used to live in a shared home with their mom and dad, they are now being forced to travel back and forth between their mom’s house and their father’s residence. That said, they are also enjoying time as a family, much to the surprise of many fans and followers of the reality star.

Although Shannon Beador said that she and her now-estranged husband were planning to stay unified for their children’s sake, it still came as a surprise when she posted an image of the two of them with their oldest daughter at a USC football game.

Shannon Beador and David Beador exposed their marital troubles throughout the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County. As fans will recall, the trouble between Shannon and David began during Season 9 when he admitted to having an eight-month affair with another woman.

Following Shannon Beador’s affair admission, she and David went to therapy and decided to stay married despite the hurt Shannon faced. Then, one year later, they renewed their vows during a ceremony with their co-stars in Orange County. Unfortunately, their marital bliss was short-lived, and after months of struggles at home, they confirmed their separation.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]