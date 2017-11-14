‘One Piece’ Chapter 886 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking One-Week Break, Wano Arc Discussed

One Piece Chapter 886 won’t be released this week, as creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one-week break. In a recent interview, Oda revealed how long the Whole Cake Island arc will run and talked about the next arc, which is expected to take place in the Wano Country. Is the Whole Cake Island arc coming to an end?

The latest chapter of One Piece featured the turning point of the Whole Cake Island arc. With the help of Charlotte Brulee, Monkey D. Luffy managed to escape from the Mirror World. The Strawhat Pirates in the Thousand Sunny are already out of sight of Big Mom and her crew. Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon are also done making the wedding that will be served to Big Mom to stop her tantrums.

After accomplishing their individual goals, Luffy and his friends will be meeting at a certain place and leave the Whole Cake Island together. The finished wedding cake could be a major hint that the Whole Cake Island arc is already nearing an end.

Unfortunately for One Piece fans who are already excited to see the next arc, they will need more patience, as it will take longer to be released than expected. The next One Piece arc is expected to be Wano arc, where Luffy and his allies will prepare to fight one of the Emperors of Sea, Kaido.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda revealed that it will take one to two years before the Wano arc starts. This means that many things will still be happening in the Whole Cake Island arc. The Germa 66, Tank Pirates, and the Sun Pirates are all expected to help the Strawhat Pirates escape or fight the Big Mom Pirates.

Of all the three potential allies, the Vinsmoke family has the highest possibility of attacking Big Mom, especially after the lady Yonko planned to assassinate them during the wedding of Sanji and Pudding. The Germa 66 will finally have the opportunity to demonstrate their power to prove why they are considered as one of the most fearsome armies in the world.

Meanwhile, the Suns Pirates led by Aladine and Charlotte Praline disabled the Territorial Sea Slugs to prevent the Big Mom Pirates from tracking their locations. One Piece fans predicted that Capone Bege and the Tank Pirates could be in big trouble in the upcoming chapter.

According to Reddit, One Piece Chapter 886 will be released on November 27, 2017. It will be available on Mangastream and other manga websites.

