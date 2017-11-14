Shannon Beador On David Beador Removing His Wedding Ring: Second Thoughts On Divorce Decision?

Shannon Beador announced that she was having some marital problems on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Her friends wanted her to stay positive and work on her marriage, but Shannon felt that she and David Beador were slowly growing apart. She announced that she and David were separating a few weeks ago, and Bravo fans heard the news officially on The Real Housewives of Orange County during the finale episode last night. Shannon decided to go on Watch What Happens Live last night to talk about her decision to end her marriage, and she reveals that she has good and bad days.

Of course, she and David were married for many years and they’ve had their struggles. He cheated on her for a long time with another woman, and Shannon chose to forgive him. But she admits that she has good days where she can see herself moving on and has bad days where she is heartbroken that things had to end this way.

According to a new Bravo report, Shannon Beador revealed how she reacted after watching her estranged husband remove his wedding ring last week. Even though the two called it quits five weeks ago, David had been wearing his wedding ring up until last week.

“Like last week, I saw he took his wedding ring off, and that’s inevitable, but it’s just making the adjustment, and I have good days and bad days,” Shannon Beador told Andy Cohen while visiting Watch What Happens Live, adding about her mood now, “No more downer tonight. It’s all good. This had to happen. And good times are ahead.”

Shannon has fiercely fought for her marriage and her family, so one can imagine that it is tough for her to let go of everything now. However, Beador tells Andy Cohen that the divorce had to happen. Perhaps she was tired of being in a marriage where she expected her husband to be there for her when he clearly wasn’t. Throughout this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon kept telling viewers that her husband was becoming more and more absent. She wished he would hold her hand, but he never did. She wished he would support her in her weight-loss journey, but he would eat chips in front of her. She never got the support and love she was seeking and now, she seems happy with her decision to move on.

What do you think of Shannon Beador’s comments about David Beador removing his wedding ring last week? Do you think it’s heartbreaking to go through these initial stages of divorce, especially with three children watching them?

