Kelly Dodd Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Lawyers Up For Big Divorce

Kelly Dodd of The Real Housewives of Orange County is getting ready for her big divorce, and she has now lawyered up. Fans have watched these two struggle in their marriage, and now they have finally decided to call it quits. Radar Online shared the details of the divorce.

Kelly and Michael Dodd are over, and she filed for an attorney substitution on November 13. This is the exact same day that the Real Housewives of Orange County finale aired. This paperwork was added to their divorce that they filed in 2012 and then put on hold in 2014. Of course, this isn’t the first time that Kelly and Michael Dodd have filed for divorce. Fans are curious if they will end up going through with it this time instead of backing out once again.

The couple almost gave up on their marriage and got a divorce before they joined the Bravo show. Michael tried to say that Kelly wasn’t paying attention to her daughter Jolie and was going out and partying instead. At one point, he tried to get a restraining order against her, but she went to 10 AA meetings, and the order was dropped. They decided to work on their marriage, but a few years later, they are sharing that it is over.

Back in September, Kelly Dodd admitted that she was going to file for divorce. There should be some talk about this on the RHOC reunion when they meet up again to discuss this season. They have sold their house, and a source said that Kelly and her daughter were going to go live with her cousin. So far, Kelly hasn’t revealed where she is living or what is going to happen next. It sounds like they are trying to get just get this divorce over with and move on with their lives.

