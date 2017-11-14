Kelly Dodd Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Lawyers Up For Big Divorce

Kelly Dodd of The Real Housewives of Orange County is getting ready for her big divorce and has now lawyered up. The fans have watched these two struggle in their marriage and now they have finally decided to call it quits on their marriage. Radar Online shared the details of the divorce.

Kelly and Michael Dodd are over and she filed for an attorney substitution on November 13. This is the exact same day that The Real Housewives of Orange County finale aired. This paperwork was actually added to their divorce that they filed in 2012 and then put on hold in 2014. As you can tell, this isn’t the first time that Kelly and Michael Dodd have filed for divorce. It will be interesting to see if they end up actually going through with it this time instead of backing out once again.

This couple almost gave up on their marriage and got a divorce before they ever joined the Bravo show. Michael tried to say that Kelly wasn’t paying attention to her daughter Jolie at all and was going out and partying instead. At one point, he tried to get a restraining order against her, but she went to ten AA meetings and then this was dropped. They decided to work on their marriage, but now a few years later they are sharing that it is over.

Back in September, Kelly Dodd admitted that she was going to file for divorce. There should be some talk about this on the RHOC reunion when they meet up again to discuss this season. They have actually sold their house and a source said that Kelly and her daughter were going to go live with her cousin. So far, Kelly hasn’t shared with fans where she is living or what is going to happen next. It does sound like they are trying to get just get this divorce over with and move on with their lives.

I’m so excited my bestie from London ???????? came to visit me!! ❤️you @sanjaysoodsmith and @vickigunvalson #rhoc #gulfstream #londonengland A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]