NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 11 List Features Eagles & Patriots At Top While Jaguars Reach Top 10

The NFL power rankings for 2017 in Week 11 are now out with the Carolina Panthers having just won their Monday Night Football game. The Panthers managed to remain in the Top 10, but are barely holding onto that final spot, as several other teams are right near them in terms of becoming a factor. Meanwhile, the top half of the rankings pretty contain most of the same teams as last week. Did the New England Patriots or New Orleans Saints overtake the Philadelphia Eagles at the top spot? Here are the latest power rankings for the NFL heading into Week 11.

According to an ESPN report, not much has changed in the top four for Week 11. Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles were on a bye this week, but due to having just one loss on the season, they remain as the No. 1-ranked NFL squad. The two teams below them were both in action and both grabbed wins. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots routed the Broncos in Denver. Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints won against the Bills in Buffalo. That was enough to keep the Pats and Saints at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The Pittsburgh Steelers also picked up a win over the Cleveland Browns, to hold onto the fourth spot.

Below is a look at the latest top 10 power rankings with team records and last week’s spot next to them.

NFL Power Rankings (Week 11)

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) (No. 1) New England Patriots (7-2) (No. 2) New Orleans Saints (7-2) (No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) (No. 4) Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) (No. 8) Minnesota Vikings (7-2) (No. 7) L.A. Rams (7-2) (No. 5) Seattle Seahawks (6-3) (No. 10) Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) (unranked) Carolina Panthers (7-3) (No. 9)

A few movers and shakers can be seen in this Week 11 power rankings. The Dallas Cowboys suffered another loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. The team is just a game over.500 and sitting in second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC South. The latest loss was enough to drop Dallas out of the Top 10 and with Ezekiel Elliott now suspended for another five games, it leaves Cowboys fans wondering if they’ll make the playoffs. They have a huge game coming up against Wentz and the Eagles, so a victory in that one could go a long way in shaking up next week’s list.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a necessary overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-17. That moved the Jags to 6-3 and also into the Top 10 at the ninth spot. Blake Bortles threw for 273 yards and a touchdown in the win, while Leonard Fournette was limited to just 33 yards on 17 carries. The Jaguars are now 6-3 and still tied with the Tennesse Titans for their division lead. That has the Titans just a notch below them on the power rankings but ready to take over a spot should someone falter in an upcoming game.

