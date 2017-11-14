‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Genoa City’s Latest Tragedy, Friday Cliffhanger Will Reveal A New Mystery!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease another shocker is on the way to the CBS soap opera. By the end of the week, one of the citizens of Genoa City will be on the verge of a vicious attack. At this point, it could be anyone. Who do you think will be in the line of fire?

According to Soap Central, Zack could be the one under attack. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he is playing with fire by abducting Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall), two people important to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). The one person in Genoa City that you don’t want to cross is Victor. Zack will meet a grim fate, especially considering Abby is his daughter.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the mystery will not surround Graham (Max Shippee). The silver fox will return but not until the week of December 18. He will likely be part of an Abbott Christmas shocker.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) could be under attack by the end of the week. The Young and the Restless promo revealed that Hilary would expose Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) and Jordan Wilde’s (Darnell Kirkwood) shady past.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea will not let Hilary get away with blowing her life up in that way. She will fight back and could become a real problem for Hil.

Battle lines are drawn today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/W8VLsdjh4o — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 14, 2017

The most likely person under attack will be Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Later in the week, a fire marshal will visit him about the fire at the Underground. The government official will explain that they suspect arson was the cause of the blaze. Without another suspect, they will believe that Nick has something to do with the fire.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick will tell his son, Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) about the accusation and isn’t sure how to prove his innocence. Of course, the Y&R viewers know that Nick is completely innocent as Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) was the culprit.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]