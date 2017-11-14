Which Cast Member Is Camille Grammer Missing Ahead Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 8?

Camille Grammer isn’t happy to see that her former co-star, Eileen Davidson, won’t be returning to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 8.

Weeks before the new season is set to air on Bravo TV, Camille Grammer and her co-stars have been teasing fans of what is to come on Twitter and Instagram, and days ago, after a fan tweeted that he would miss Eileen Davidson, who he declared as the voice of reason, Grammer shared her thoughts.

“Agreed. Miss her,” she wrote on November 13.

Eileen Davidson announced that she would not return to her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in June after starring on the series for two seasons. In a statement, the soap star explained that because of her ongoing roles on The Young and The Restless and Days of Our Lives, she felt it was best for her and her family if she stepped away from her role on the show.

Also in her statement, Eileen Davidson seemed to suggest that a future return might be possible when she said she could eventually pop in to check on her former co-stars and see what they’ve been doing.

A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

As for Camille Grammer, she is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full or part-time role for Season 8, and her fans couldn’t be more excited. As viewers will recall, Grammer was one of the six original housewives of the show but left her full-time role after Season 2. Since then, she has been appearing on the show in a guest-starring role from time to time.

Camille Grammer was first rumored to be returning to the show in July, when she and her fellow ex-Housewife, Adrienne Maloof, attended a group trip to Las Vegas with the entire cast.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Adrienne Maloof, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]