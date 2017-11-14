‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Switches Places With Susan, Attacks Sami

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that a big plot twist is coming in the storyline with Will Horton, Sami Brady, and Susan Banks. As DOOL fans already know, Will is alive and well and living in Memphis. However, there’s a big problem: Will has been brainwashed to believe that he’s EJ DiMera and that Susan Banks is his mother. He also believes that Sami is his ex-wife.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and news, things will go for bad to worse when it comes to Will’s situation. In a newly released November preview, fans see that Kristen DiMera is back in action. While some DOOL viewers believe that it has been Kristen cooking up the Will scheme all along disguised as Susan, spoilers reveal that’s not true.

In fact, Susan Banks is who she says she is, but she won’t be for long. Days of Our Lives fans will reportedly see Kristen DiMera enter the picture soon, and she’ll be as crazy as ever. Kristen will seemingly do something to get Susan out of the picture, and that is when she decides to mascarade as EJ’s mother and take on Sami Brady.

As Days of Our Lives viewers know, Kristen has a lot of history with Sami and her family members. Kristen was once engaged to Sami’s stepfather, John Black. The two were together for a brief time in the 90s, and for a while, John even believed he was little EJ’s father. However, when it was revealed that Kristen had lied and that the baby actually belonged to Susan and Stefano, the relationship ended. Kristen came back to Salem years later, but this time around she had her sights set on John’s son, Brady Black.

Kristen and Brady entered into a relationship, but she betrayed him and really messed with his head. Later, Brady began a relationship with Theresa Donovan, and when Theresa became pregnant with Brady’s child, Kristen drugged her and stole the embryo from her womb. Kristen gave birth to the couple’s son, who later came looking for him. It was then that Days of Our Lives fans saw Kristen fall from a high window, and she’s been presumed dead ever since.

However, it looks like she’s still very much alive and ready to do battle with Sami. Day of Our Lives fans will soon see the two women go at it, as Kristen’s evil scheme begins to unfold after she takes over Susan’s identity.

