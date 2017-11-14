‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pros Emma Slater, Sasha Farber Wedding Update: What’s The Latest On The ‘DWTS’ Event?

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber of Dancing with the Stars got engaged during a DWTS broadcast last year, but busy lives held them back from making much progress on planning their wedding. Now, however, it sounds as if Emma and Sasha are getting serious about tying the knot and she shared some updates after Monday night’s big semi-final episode.

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater’s romance went through some twists and turns, as the two spit for a while and reconciled after Dancing with the Stars viewers watched Slater and contestant Alek Skarlatos develop something of a crush on one another during Season 21. After reconciling, Sasha proposed to his fellow dance pro in October 2016, and now the DWTS contender says that she thinks there is finally a wedding date pinned down.

While Emma did not share when that date is, Slater told People that the DWTS couple thinks they have a date set and it sounds as if they’ll aim to lock it down soon. She noted that the planning process has now kicked into high gear and she’s knee-deep in invitations and other related details. The Dancing with the Stars pro added that she’ll be doing a lot of planning during the upcoming DWTS Tour, which runs from December 30 through March 18.

Mornings are the best with you @sashafarber1, my sunshine ???? A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Slater may not have been willing to share the date she’s chosen, but the Dancing with the Stars pro did note that some fellow DWTS people will be part of the wedding party and she’s aiming for it to be a fun, crazy, entertaining event. Emma added that she is planning some surprises for fiance Sasha and they are aiming for a buzzworthy, but not particularly elegant or posh, wedding.

Emma and Drew Scott, her Season 25 Dancing with the Stars partner, surprised many by avoiding elimination during Week 9. Val Chmerkovskiy and Victoria Arlen were eliminated instead and this means that Slater will head to the DWTS finale to try to defend her title, the win she earned last spring with Rashad Jennings.

Scott and Slater have grown quite close this fall on Dancing with the Stars, and he joked with Fox News that the two have entertained the idea of putting together a double wedding, as Drew is slated to marry fiancee Linda Phan next year. While DWTS fans shouldn’t hold their breath for that double wedding to actually happen, Emma and Sasha will be invited and Drew and Linda will be doing their first dance to something Slater choreographs for them.

People will have to wait a while yet to see Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s wedding play out, but DWTS folks are thrilled to hear that they are making progress toward the big day. Can Emma and Drew Scott, dubbed “Team Hot Property,” take home the Season 25 mirror-ball trophy? Dancing with the Stars fans cannot wait to see how things play out in the finale and will be anxiously waiting for additional scoop on this fun wedding.

