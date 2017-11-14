Judge Who Sent Meek Mill To Prison Under FBI Investigation

Many fans and musicians, including Jay Z and Rick Ross, have been up in arms since Meek Mill was sent back to prison for violating his probation. Judge Genice Brinkley sentenced the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper to two to four years last week even though both the district attorney and the rapper’s probation officer recommended no jail time for Meek’s latest reported offenses.

Meek Mill’s latest reported probation violations were tied to a March altercation the rapper got into in St. Louis after a pushy fan started a fight when Meek refused to take a photo. It was determined that the other man started the fight in St. Louis, and legal charges related to an altercation at the St. Louis Airport were dropped.

The second part of Meek Mill’s alleged probation violation was related to reckless driving charges in New York City. Meek was reportedly filming a music video in the Big Apple and was popping wheelies on a motorcycle, prompting the arrest. Initially, Meek was charged with a felony but was able to have that reduced to just two misdemeanor charges.

Now, Page Six is reporting that the backlash over Meek Mill’s sentence has caused the FBI to get involved, but it sounds like the bureau has been keeping an eye on Judge Brinkley for quite some time now.

Meek Mill’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, has claimed that Judge Brinkley was showing “enormous bias” for quite some time. He alleges that the judge has been treating Meek “inappropriately” and claimed that, in addition to asking the rapper to remake a Boyz 2 Men song and include a shout out for her on the track, that she also told Meek to drop his Roc Nation label to sign with Charlie Mack, with whom Brinkley reportedly has ties.

“The feds have an interest in the judge and [her] potential relationships,” a source reportedly told Page Six. “This is an investigation looking into a possible extortionate demand. Undercover agents have been in the courtroom monitoring the Meek proceedings since April 2016.”

The source also claims that Charlie Mack has ties to Judge Genice Brinkley and told Meek Mill that he could use that influence to help Meek with his legal trouble.

A representative for the Philadelphia field office of the FBI was contacted and asked to comment on the Meek Mill investigation. They reportedly refused to confirm or deny whether they are looking into the matter.

