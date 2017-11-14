‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Max Shippee And Jess Walton Return, What’s Next For Graham & Jill?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jess Walton (Jill Atkinson) and Max Shippee (Graham Bloodworth) are returning to the CBS daytime drama in the next few weeks. Jill has been in traveling with her husband, Colin Atkinson (Tristan Rogers). Graham was last seen in Florida when the Abbott children told him that they would be taking Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) back to Genoa City. It sounds like they will both return just in time for Christmas.

According to Daniel Goddard’s (Cane Ashby) Twitter page, Jess returned to the CBS set on Friday, November 3. Young and the Restless spoilers suggested that Jill would have some choice words for Cane and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson). Billy was responsible for Brash & Sassy’s legal trouble. He decided to cut corners and use a shoddy manufacturer to save time. In his defesnse, it wasn’t all his fault; Victoria (Amelia Heinle) kept pressuring him to make the impossible happen. He was left with two choices: tell Victoria that they couldn’t meet the deadline or cut corners.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the result was damaging. The shoddy manufacturer unknowingly put a toxin in the face cream, which Victoria had personally tested on her own face. It poisoned her and nearly took her life. Once Victoria discovered what happened, she immediately took action by firing Billy and making a deal for her company to merge with Newman Enterprises.

Jess Walton is back! Please show this beauty some ❤️! #YR pic.twitter.com/YgG1BUa3JB — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) November 3, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Graham should be returning to the canvas soon. Max posted a picture to Twitter with the hashtag #onset.

Dina’s behavior is odd and concerning. She has set the Underground on fire, stabbed Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), and stole various items from the coffee shop and club. The Abbott family will have to call him and demand answers about their mother’s health.

Mal Young explained that Graham was not off the show just yet. He still has plenty of action ahead that will include a major twist to the storyline. Young and the Restless fans assume that it will come out that Graham is John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) biological son, which may be the reason he targeted John’s children in his revenge plot.

Graham and Jill will return during the week of December 18, just in time for the Christmas episode. Are you surprised Graham will be returning to Genoa City? What will Jill say about Brash & Sassy troubles?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

