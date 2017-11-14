LPBW: Audrey Roloff Describes Breastfeeding Journey, The Struggles And Joy In Feeding And Raising Baby Ember

Audrey Roloff of Little People, Big World shared more intimate details about her journey through parenthood, particularly about how she has struggled and continues to struggle with breastfeeding her daughter, Ember Jean. Audrey already shared that she had to deal with mastitis early into her breastfeeding adventure, and just when things are starting to get better, the dreaded infection is back.
Audrey admitted that her breastfeeding journey has been anything but easy and this made her realize one of her misconceptions about motherhood. Before, Audrey thought that breastfeeding was a choice. The 26-year-old mother would readily and confidently answer in the affirmative whenever she was asked if she was going to breastfeed her child.
However, since struggling with mastitis, Audrey understood that some mothers don’t have that much of a choice. Those who experience “similar pains, heartaches, and challenges” as Audrey has endured since having Ember, may have no other recourse but to stop breastfeeding their babies.
Audrey further detailed her struggles with breastfeeding. A day after Ember was born, Audrey’s breasts were “severely engorged,” leading some of the nurses to comment that hers was the worst case of swelling they have ever encountered.
The pain was unbearable, according to Audrey. She said that she couldn’t hold Ember or even place her arms on her sides. Audrey also endured an “excruciating” process to keep her milk flowing. It didn’t help that Ember had a “significant lip and tongue tie” leaving Audrey blistered and bruised.
Audrey had an infection just three days after bringing Ember home. Audrey’s mastitis was just one of the reasons why she couldn’t breastfeed Ember as much as she needed or as often as Audrey wanted to. Audrey said she also suffered from stress and lack of sleep while the medicines for her mastitis also affected her milk supply. Audrey also said that Ember’s lip and tongue tie and “some misguided medical advice” made breastfeeding a complete struggle. In fact, according to Audrey, her milk supply completely tanked.
When her doctors told Audrey that she will not be able to exclusively breastfeed baby Ember, Audrey did not simply give up. Audrey persevered and she’s proud to announce that the two-month-old Ember has been exclusively breastfed for the past five weeks.
The victory is short-lived, however, as Audrey and Ember’s breastfeeding journey has hit another snag. Audrey is dealing with another case of mastitis. She came down with the infection a couple of days ago.
Audrey is still determined to exclusively breastfeed baby Ember. She said that nursing Ember and feeding her from her own body gives her an “incomparable joy.” Audrey hopes that by telling her breastfeeding story, other moms who are experiencing the same challenges may be inspired to continue with their own breastfeeding journey.
