Angelina Jolie Weight Loss And Health Rumors Soar As Brad Pitt’s Ex Shocks With Sexy Style Drama

Angelina Jolie has experienced a challenging year in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt. Although Jolie herself has shared some of her health concerns in the past, rumors about Angelina’s health along with her noticeable weight loss have soared in recent months. As the Inquisitr reported, one report even alleged that Jolie is surviving on just a few hundred calories a day, with her “revenge body” weight loss diet consisting of hot water with lemon, strawberries, and grapefruit.

Adding to those reports, Jolie has been stepping out in dramatically different styles that accentuate her weight loss, ranging from mini dresses that resembles Brad Pitt’s rumored ex Selena Gomez to sparkling sequins that attract the spotlight. Is Angelina attempting to draw attention from her weight loss by creating new style drama?

Angelina Jolie Stuns By Going From Selena Gomez Style To Sexy Mom Fashion

As the Inquisitr reported, Angelina Jolie recently shocked by revealing her very thin legs in styles that looked as if they had been stolen from Brad Pitt’s rumored girlfriend Selena Gomez. There were even reports that the “shockingly skinny” mom of six was attempting to lure back Pitt by doing her best to copy Selena’s fashion.

Now, however, Angelina seems to have gone from flaunting her weight loss in mini dresses to taking the traditional “mom fashion” and making it sexy. Vogue highlighted Jolie’s unexpected dramatic style shift.

“Angelina Jolie sexes up the off-duty mom look.”

Angelina typically wears loosely flowing frocks. But when the mom of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt stepped out in Hollywood recently, she went with a sultry style statement. Angelina’s closely fitted top and skirt revealed her weight loss.

The pencil skirt revealed Angelina’s tiny waistline. For an accessory, the mother of six went with a chic bag.

Angelina Jolie Flaunts Weight Loss In Kate Moss Skin-Tight Styles

Jolie is also earning comparisons to slender model Kate Moss as she plays around with crafting serious and sexy style drama, pointed out Vogue.

“Jolie has been toying with different looks lately [for] a Kate Moss-like effect.”

Angelina gave one of her outfits an “edgy twist” by opting for ankle booties. Her shoes accentuated her change from Selena Gomez’s style to Kate Moss’ more edgy look.

Angelina Jolie shrugged off her typical fluid frocks for a piece more likely found in Selena Gomez’s wardrobe: https://t.co/Pvf4qbw7oU — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 5, 2017

The Daily Mail also pointed out Jolie’s dramatically different style choices that revealed her weight loss, commenting on her “tight black skirt” at a recent Q&A session for her film. Commentators also expressed concern for her weight loss reflected in the photos.

“She is so thin that she looks like a WWII prisoner of war!”

One fan speculated that although it might be “an undisclosed illness that is causing weight loss,” Angelina’s slimmer figure may result from “stress, pure and simple.”

Angelina Jolie Weight Loss And Health Concerns Soar After Brad Pitt Split?

Gossip Cop investigated the continuing reports that Angelina Jolie is struggling with her health following her split from Brad Pitt. One recent report even alleged that Jolie’s weight loss had increased.

“The actress was at her all-time lowest weight.”

But that report, which included allegations that Angelina’s pals were concerned about her health, was “inaccurate,” according to Gossip Cop. The newest report about Jolie’s “skinny” figure claims that Angelina is trying to improve her health as her fans fear for her after photos showed her weight loss.

Celebrity Insider also reported that Jolie allegedly had lost her appetite in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt, claiming that fans are worried about Angelina’s “skeletal figure.” The publication claimed that when Jolie feels stressed, she needs someone to push her to eat regularly or she loses weight.

Angelina Jolie Health Concerns Become Focus

“Now that she is finally feeling better emotionally though, she can start concentrating on her health again,” said a source quoted by the publication.

But Gossip Cop reported that although Angelina did have a challenging year, she has not lost her appetite as a result of her split from Brad Pitt.

“The Maleficent actress, who has had an understandably tough year, is not losing her appetite over her divorce.”

Admitting that it is a realistic assumption to speculate that Jolie is now focused on her well-being, the media outlet cited a “mutual pal” of the site and Jolie in calling the claims about her appetite “made-up.”

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]