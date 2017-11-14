Leah Messer Slammed Over Dating App Comment: Can She Not Handle A Relationship?

Leah Messer decided to sit down with Dr. Drew and discuss her life after this season of Teen Mom 2 came to an end. Leah hasn’t had a stressful season when it comes to relationships, but she did have some health issues with her daughter Ali. In one scene, Ali expressed that she was having difficulties breathing and she was clearly struggling with her having to be in a wheelchair. Throughout the season, Leah was trying to be a supportive mother, who encouraged her and educated her about her limitations. But this season, fans also got to see her go on a single date.

Messer has revealed that she’s open to the idea of dating again, but she didn’t have a great experience with the dating app Bumble. As it turns out, her fans didn’t like what she had to say about her experiences either. According to a new tweet, Leah Messer is now receiving some harsh feedback from her fans, who are not pleased with the way she mocked the dating app. One person revealed she had met her boyfriend on the app and she decided to attack Messer and her relationship status. Perhaps Messer managed to rub people the wrong way with her comments, but she’s not planning on returning to the app.

“I found my boyfriend on Bumble, and I take offense to you saying it’s just for DTF. We’re going on 18 months and extremely happy – unlike YOUR relationships,” Leah’s follower wrote to her on Twitter, to which Leah expressed happiness for her follower.

Of course, it is great that someone can find love on a dating app that didn’t work for Leah. When the follower encouraged her to try the app again, Leah wrote that she was good and she wasn’t in need of dating or finding a relationship. But the initial comment was harsh. The follower compared her 18 months of happiness to Leah’s two failed marriages. It seems like a childish thing to do, and it didn’t help that Leah was being attacked by someone much older than her. The follower pointed out that she didn’t find her prince until the age of 39. Maybe that’s why Leah could just laugh off the comment. It’s not that she can’t handle a relationship, as she’s focusing on her girls. She has proven she can commit when she wants to.

