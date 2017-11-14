‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Dakota Johnson Offers Fans Her Steamy Tips For Buying Lingerie

Dakota Johnson is famous for her role as Anastasia Steele in the steamy Fifty Shades movies, and that makes her the perfect brand ambassador for Italian lingerie, Intimissimi. At the brand’s recent Fifth Avenue flagship opening in New York, Johnson praised the line and shared some tips for buying intimate apparel.

When speaking to W Magazine, Johnson said the Italian lingerie is elegant and affordable.

“I think it is the perfect thing to come to America. There has not been a lingerie brand in the United States whose elegance and class can reach a certain woman, but also the price point can be accessible to every woman. That is something that I think every woman deserves and wants. Their lingerie is comfortable and beautiful and made well.”

When it comes to her own underwear, Johnson says that both comfort and design are important. She adds that she is not a fan of push-up bras, saying that she wants things to look good but also wants to be comfortable.

The actress also shares that women should be careful when ordering lingerie online because it can make you feel bad about yourself. She says that she has tried it before and it is impossible to get it right. Instead, it’s better to buy it in person because you get the assistance from women who are educated in the female body and they can help you find the right thing. Plus, the velvet chairs are nice.

Oh my. #FiftyShadesFreed A post shared by Fifty Shades Freed (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:55am PST

However, Dakota Johnson refuses to share her New York vintage shopping spots for regular clothes, because she doesn’t want everyone in on her secret.

Fifty Shades Freed, the final film in the trilogy, is set for a February 2018 release, and the new trailer is already burning up the internet. The Express reports that in its first hours online, the trailer received over 2.5 million views, and by the end of the first day, it topped 10 million, giving the video the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s trending list.

Johnson stars with Jamie Dornan, who plays Christian Grey in the franchise, and she says that she has felt judged since taking the role. However, she finds the judgment boring and a waste of time and energy.

Are you ready? Final trailer Monday. #FiftyShadesFreed A post shared by Fifty Shades Freed (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Now that the Fifty Shades trilogy is behind her, Johnson does have future goals, including work as a director. She says that there are many books and articles she would like to turn into a film, and there are actresses she wants to see on screen and certain issues she wants to draw attention to.

Watch Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan get hot and steamy in the latest Fifty Shades Freed trailer below.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]