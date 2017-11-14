‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cassandra Makes Nelle An Offer She Can’t Refuse

Port Charles’ dark forces are joining together on General Hospital. Cassandra Pierce will take advantage of Nelle Benson’s desperation and will make her an offer she could not refuse. How would the two stir trouble in town?

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) suddenly finds herself with no job. She desperately needs money, which Cassandra will sense and make it work in her favor. General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Cassandra will offer Nelle something that she would not be able to say no.

Cassandra will order Nelle to eavesdrop, and she will soon hear something she shouldn’t. The information will be a shocker, but Nelle will use it to her advantage. General Hospital spoilers suggest that it may have something to do with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), which she could use to take revenge. It was because of him that she was humiliated and her blackmail attempt failed. She also lost her job because of her uncontrolled anger and impulsiveness.

Furthermore, Cassandra might also lead Nelle to be involved in the Jason twins saga. The storyline spans nine months, affecting almost everyone in General Hospital in one way or another. Nelle has a dark future ahead of her now that Michael (Chad Duell) has dumped her. Redemption is not on her horizon just yet, and her character will be vengeful for a while. But despite her dark side, Cassandra’s evilness is still on a higher level, and Nelle might find herself following Cassandra’s order.

Nelle's about to find out what happens when you blackmail Valentin Cassadine. Tune in to an explosive #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/V2XGA1gDrs — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 9, 2017

Valentin is now in trouble as Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) learned his secret. When Alexis visits Nora (Hillary B. Smith), she finds out that Valentin paid for Liv’s (Tonja Walker) legal fees. She meets with him and threatens that she will reveal his secret to Sonny (Maurice Benard). He considers Sonny as a formidable foe, and he will agree to help Alexis with her mission to set Julian (William deVry) free from Pentonville. Valentin surely knows how to get things done, so Alexis will feel confident she is on the right track to get Julian out of the prison.

General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]