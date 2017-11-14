John Travolta Accused Of Sexual Battery, 21-Year-Old Male Says Actor Groped Him And Revealed His Gay Fantasies

John Travolta has been dragged in the sexual harassment cases gripping the Hollywood today. The Grease actor’s sexual battery case filed by a 21-year-old male masseur resurfaces and his string of sex abuse toward males have re-emerged as well.

According to Radar Online, the lewd incident happened on Feb. 15, 2000 at the spa room of LaQuinta Hotel in Palm Springs, California. Based on the documents obtained by the publication, John Travolta asked for deep body massage past midnight and an unexpected ‘service’ took place at the spa facility.

The unnamed masseur told the police that during the massage session, John Travolta groped his buttocks and lewdly exposed himself a few times. The man also claimed that after giving the actor a citrus body scrub, Travolta expressed interest in him by saying he was very attractive and he has gotten him excited.

On top of the rude acts, the masseur relayed that John Travolta also hinted on his gay fantasies then he was asked to come to the steam room so he will not be alone. The man agreed to the request.

Inside, while the actor was completely nude, he asked the masseur if he can demonstrate his own massage techniques on him and he agreed once again. As he lay on his stomach, the actor reached under the towel and started rubbing his inner thigh and buttocks.

John Travolta accused of 'homosexual battery' in newly seen police reportshttps://t.co/zLpHzjsm8M pic.twitter.com/4HD1qvxSIr — Yahoo Movies UK (@YahooMoviesUK) November 14, 2017

The man started to get uncomfortable so he quickly left the steam room and showered but John Travolta followed him and asked if he wants his back soaped. It was not mentioned what happened next but when the masseur went back to his client’s cubicle to clean the massage table, the actor was at it again and asked suggestive stuff like what would “he do if he ever had a sexual encounter with another man?”

The masseur was so shocked over what had transpired so he reported the incident to the Palm Springs Sheriff’s Department. As the police visited the scene, the man expressed his wish to sue John Travolta for sexual battery but in the end, no charges were filed.

Later, it was alleged that the actor’s ex-manager, the late Jonathan Krane, asked the hotel to persuade its employee to drop the case. It appears that this was the reason why no further investigation was done.

For years, John Travolta has been involved in gay rumors and he was said to have the habit of hitting on men when he visits hotels, cruise ships, fitness clubs and high-end spas. In 1990, there were also reports that he had a 2-year affair with a gay-porn producer, Paul Barresi, but his sexual preference remained a mystery until now.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Interscope]