Jon Jones Former Roommate Claims He His Fake And Cheats On His Wife

Rising welterweight Colby Covington tears into former roommate Jon Jones during an interview. The former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones sent out a tweet to George St Pierre before his fight with Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

Jones called GSP an inspiration and said that he is praying for the all-time great who went on to win the middleweight championship.

Many fans were surprised when Colby Covington attacked Jones in response to the tweet where he calls the 30-year-old a loser and biggest f**k up in the history of sports. Colby is referring to Jones’s multiple failed drug test, hit and run incident and cocaine use that has led to the former champion being stripped of his championship belts three times.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Covington reveals that he was Jon Jones’s roommate for about two years and claims he was outraged by Jon Jones “fake” behavior.

He taunts the former champion’s cocaine use and claims that he cheats on his wife. Covington claims that while they got along for a few months, the former champion became difficult to live with. The third-ranked welterweight alleges that Jones had poor hygiene and was into a partying lifestyle back when they were living together.

Covington also alleges that Jones was heading down the wrong path and that his religious attitude is an act.

Despite his lifestyle, Jones managed to become the youngest champion in UFC history about two years after living with Covington where they both attended Iowa Central Community College, according to Pundit Arena.

Hey @GeorgesStPierre you've always been one of my biggest inspirations. Show the world how great you can be tonight. Praying for you — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 4, 2017

Shut up loser! You're the biggest fuck up in the history of sports. #UFC217 https://t.co/gbp3zCdWYh — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 4, 2017

UFC President Dana White recently stated that he believes Jon Jones partying lifestyle has been detrimental to his career. Lightweight Kevin Lee stated that Jon Jones speaks differently off camera and his training partner Donald Cerrone has also claimed that Jones puts on an act for the media.

Man I freaking love my job A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

It is unclear at this point how long Jon Jones will be sanctioned for testing positive for a steroid during his UFC 214 victory over Daniel Cormier, which has been overturned to a no contest. He could potentially face a four-year suspension since it is not his first offense.

Jones recently revealed to fans that he is back training.

