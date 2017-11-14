Why Carrie Underwood Will No Longer Be Inducted Into The Oklahoma Hall Of Fame

Carrie Underwood will reportedly no longer be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame this week after suffering a fall outside her home near Nashville, Tennessee. Though Carrie was set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this week by fellow Okie and country music star Vince Gill, because she can no longer attend the ceremony, her induction has now seemingly been revoked.

According to News OK, after Underwood suffered a broken wrist and a number of other injuries following her nasty fall, she’s now unable to attend the ceremony in her home state this week, and as a result, she will not be inducted with the Oklahoma Hall of Fame’s 90th class at all this year.

A spokesperson for the organization confirmed that Carrie’s inability to return home to Oklahoma City from Tennessee means the honor won’t be handed out in her absence and suggested that she will now need to be considered again by the committee in order to be inducted in the future.

“First and foremost, we want Carrie Underwood to know our thoughts and prayers are with her during her recovery,” said Oklahoma Hall of Fame President and CEO Shannon L. Rich in a statement issued to News OK. “She exemplifies the very definition of an Oklahoma Hall of Fame Honoree and we are certain that she will be considered for future induction.”

The outlet then noted that Carrie, who was born in Muskogee but lived in nearby Checotah until finding fame on American Idol in 2004, “will be eligible to be nominated again and considered for induction in a future class.”

It’s not clear exactly why Underwood’s absence means she now won’t be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside the class of 2017, though fans of the seven-time Grammy winner made it pretty clear they were not happy about the rules that mean the star won’t receive the honor this year due to her inability to travel.

“A person gets injured so Oklahoma revokes their hall of fame induction? Nice & compassionate,” @maddkat57 responded to the report, while another Twitter user added, “Makes no sense why she isn’t receiving the award anyway. Have to be considered again? Why?? She had better be inducted next year!”

“Wait. What?” tweeted another after hearing that the star will not be inducted this year. “So you don’t attend, then you don’t get inducted and have to be considered again? Does that sound crazy?”

Carrie also canceled her scheduled performance at the Nashville Rising benefit, which took place on November 12, after her injuries were revealed. The concert raised funds for those affected by a number of recent disasters, including the Las Vegas mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest festival in October and the recent natural disasters in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico.

Underwood hasn’t responded to the organization’s decision not to honor her this year but took to Twitter on November 11 to thank fans for the well wishes following her fall, which took place on the evening on November 10, but Carrie said that she would need a little time to recover from the accident.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody… I’ll be alright… might just take some time,” she tweeted, just days after co-hosting the 2017 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley for their tenth straight year. “Glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

Underwood’s rep first confirmed to The Tennessean that she had sustained a number of injuries after falling down some steps outside her home and had been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A statement from Carrie’s team confirmed that she had suffered “non life-threatening injuries including a broken wrist and cuts and abrasions” following what they described as a “hard fall” and said that her husband, former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, had returned home from a trip to be by her side as she recovers.

What do you think of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame revoking Carrie Underwood’s induction following her fall?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT]