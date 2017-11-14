Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Surface In New Photo, Going Strong After The Weeknd Split?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber appeared to be heading full-force into a committed relationship with one another weeks ago after their initial reconciliation but lately, their time in the spotlight has been limited.

Following several days of back-to-back hangouts after Selena Gomez’s split from The Weeknd, she and Justin Bieber appeared to be taking some time away from the prying eye of paparazzi and weren’t seen at all for days. Then, earlier this week, the alleged couple surfaced in Los Angeles, where they were enjoying a stroll near a pond.

On November 14, Hollywood Life shared details of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s latest outing, revealing that the on-and-off couple is “going strong.” According to the report, Gomez, 25, and Bieber, 23, enjoyed a romantic walk with one another on November 13 and were caught in the act by a fan who later shared an image of the singers on Twitter.

During their outing, which marked the first time they have been seen together publicly since November 5, Selena Gomez was wearing a purple dress with a jean jacket while Justin Bieber sported a casual T-shirt and black pants.

Hollywood Life went on to reveal that while Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been seen out and about on several occasions, they are both “extremely protective” of their recently reconciled relationship. As a source explained to the outlet, their rumored romance is fresh and new and they don’t want to add any stress to their relationship. That said, Bieber is reportedly taking their reunion very seriously and doing what he can to prove his dedication to Gomez.

“Selena feels secure in their relationship because he is making it easy for her to trust him completely,” the source said.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 19, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT

Prior to her reconciliation with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez dated The Weeknd for 10 months.

While it is hard to say what’s next for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, rumors are swirling in regard to a potential joint appearance at the 2017 America Music Awards, which is set to take place this weekend in Los Angeles. As fans of Gomez have likely heard, she will be performing her latest single, “Wolves,” at the event.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]