’90 Day Fiance’ Faked? Insiders Reveal Scenes Are Scripted And Salaries Are Shockingly Low

The TLC reality series 90 Day Fiance is a popular show that follows couples who must go through the K-1 Visa process, which is where someone from another country comes to the United States and has 90 days to marry a U.S. citizen.

Over four seasons, the series has followed multiple couples as they face everything from language barriers to culture shock to the skepticism of family and friends. The show has been successful, but the cast has never been able to reveal how much they get paid — until now. A loophole has allowed some to speak out, and fans are shocked by the numbers.

The Hollywood Gossip reports that the contracts signed by the cast prohibit them from revealing any trade secrets, which keeps what is going on behind the scenes relatively unknown to fans. And it’s not just the cast, as the crew must also keep their lips sealed. If you want to get paid, you have to keep your mouth shut.

But things have taken a turn with the story of Annie and David. Annie is from Thailand and David is from the United States, and they are planning to marry after Annie moves to the U.S. Annie comes from poverty and is half David’s age, and she is planning to live a much more comfortable life with her fiance. However, it turns out David is not as wealthy as she imagined, and when they move to the United States, they end up staying with David’s friend Chris and his pregnant wife, Nikki.

So last week David’s friend ask if Annie can do a Thai massage and this week his daughter asked if she can do nails

Can we say disrespectful #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/8jBZ1uenQi — Le’ Extra ???????? (@HtownBee) November 13, 2017

Things were going relatively well until the most recent episode, where People Magazine reports that everything turned awkward. In a jaw-dropping scene, Chris tells Annie that she should “pay him back” for staying at his house with a Thai massage — and he made this suggestion in front of his wife.

Obviously, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, we all know that the word “massage” is often used as a code for something more, not to mention the racist undertones with a white male and Asian woman.

However, as it turns out, Chris and Nikki didn’t sign a contract and didn’t get paid for their appearance; they were just doing a favor for David. As such, they can talk and reveal show secrets, and the couple claims that scene was completely scripted.

David better have that spa space rented since he’s pimping Annie out to do nails and massages #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/3ZjKrSG2OO — Lisa A. (@lisanne624) November 13, 2017

Not only did 90 Day Fiance producers tell them what to say, but they also had to shoot the scene multiple times because it didn’t seem natural. This is not how reality shows are supposed to work. While producers do suggest topics of conversation and edit scenes, they never feed lines.

Chris and Nikki also revealed that David makes $1,000 per episode. For a successful reality show, those numbers are extremely low. Compare that figure to the stars of Teen Mom, a reality show with comparable ratings, who make in the neighborhood of a $250,000 dollars a year. Even the dads on the show make six figures.

Appearing on 90 Day Fiance is not meant to be a full-time job, but it seems the cast could be compensated quite a bit more than $1,000, especially if they are called on to “act” instead of just living their normal life.

Chris and Nikki have promised to reveal more about the show in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

90 Day Fiancé airs Sunday nights on TLC.

[Featured Image by 90 Day Fiance/TLC]