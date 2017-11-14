Maci Bookout Photo: New Full-Body Photo Reveals Whether ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Is With Child

Maci Bookout has been making headlines recently because fans seem to think that she’s pregnant with her fourth child. Bookout, who had Maverick last year in a surprise pregnancy, has revealed that she could be open to having another child. But Maci may also feel a bit overwhelmed with everything, as she revealed that she was having communication issues with her husband, Taylor McKinney, on Teen Mom OG. The two got some professional help and it seemed like their issues were minor and could be fixed easily. Perhaps the couple may be thinking about another baby, but some fans may think that they are already expecting a child.

According to a new tweet, Maci Bookout retweeted a photo of herself meeting baby Watson Cole for the first time at the Teen Mom 2 reunion. The reunion special started airing last night on MTV and Maci was there to support Chelsea, as they are both going through the same issue – ex-boyfriends dealing with drug issues. Perhaps Bookout just wanted to offer up some advice, support, and encouragement to Chelsea DeBoer, as they are struggling with similar issues. They don’t usually see one another because they live in different states and film two different shows.

In the photo shared on social media, Maci Bookout is meeting little Watson for the first time. The photo shows Maci from the knees up, so fans would be able to see a growing baby bump if she was pregnant. However, it doesn’t look like there’s a baby bump there. Since Maci is a very private person, one can imagine she wouldn’t say anything if she was expecting another child. It’s possible that Bookout would share the news on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG as this is what she did with Maverick. Plus, she’s bound by her MTV contract and it may be limited what she can share with the world. Perhaps she wants to make sure that she and her husband are in a good place before adding another baby to the mix.

What do you think about the photo of Maci Bookout? Do you think she looks pregnant, or do you think she’s waiting to have another baby with her husband?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]