‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Explains How She Deals With David Eason’s Aggression

Jenelle Evans defended herself and her husband, David Eason, against allegations of child abuse during last night’s episode of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion but at the same time, she admitted that her husband has been known to become aggressive.

According to a new report, Jenelle Evans’ comments about David Eason’s apparent anger issues were brought up after Dr. Drew Pinsky, the Teen Mom 2 reunion host, asked her about his temper.

“When he gets aggressive, I say, ‘You got to calm down.’ They don’t show me saying that,” Jenelle Evans explained, according to a report from Radar Online on November 14.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, faced allegations of abuse after he was seen dragging her three-year-old son, Kaiser, across their backyard after becoming upset with his behavior. During the same episode of Teen Mom 2, the child was seen begging, “Feed me,” as Evans and Eason posed for photos for their Save the Date cards.

David Eason more recently came under fire for teaching Jenelle Evans’ two young sons, eight-year-old Jace and three-year-old Kaiser, both of who are from previous relationships, to hunt. As fans may have noticed, Eason and the boys were seen hunting with one another over the weekend — just weeks after the reality star shared an image of Eason showing Jace how to hold a gun.

According to many of Jenelle Evans’ fans and followers, the two young children shouldn’t be near guns at such a young age, and they definitely shouldn’t be learning how to use a deadly weapon.

In response to the negative edits she’s received from MTV, Jenelle Evans has told fans that she may not be returning to Teen Mom 2 for Season 9. As fans may have seen, Evans shared her announcement on Twitter several weeks ago, revealing that she’s tired of the network making her look bad as a parent and making her relationship with David Eason appear to be abusive.

Evans and Eason also in the process of filming their own spinoff series, The Ex Files, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

