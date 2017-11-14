Kate Middleton ‘Irritated’ That Meghan Markle Is Copying Her Signature Style?

Kate Middleton’s conservative and regal style is known throughout the world, and now that Meghan Markle is dating Prince Harry, the fashion world has taken notice of everything the actress wears. Before she was the girlfriend of a Prince, Markle made bold fashion choices, often with a twist. But now, she has seemed to tone things down to get in line with the royal dress code. Is Middleton irritated that Markle is copying her signature look?

According to Gossip Cop, the reports that Middleton has a problem with what Markle is wearing are totally false, calling the bogus claim “rubbish.” Celeb Dirty Laundry, the site making the claims that Middleton doesn’t like Markle’s “copycat” style, did not back up the inaccurate story with a single piece of evidence or source to support its premise.

The site claimed that Markle wore a black lace dress that Middleton wore just a few months ago and wondered why the Suits actress would wear something that “is already sitting in Kate’s closet.”

But, the truth is that the Duchess of Cambridge was the one who recently wore a black lace Diane von Furstenberg dress that Markle stepped out in back in 2012. Middleton is known to recycle her style, and she did wear the same dress in 2014, but it was still after Meghan Markle wore her version of the design. Markle put a twist on the gown, wearing it in Navy and having it cut off above the knee, while Kate Middleton’s gown was floor-length.

The two women do have a similar style, and The Mirror calls them “sisters in fashion.” While Markle has gone with much more conservative looks since starting her relationship with Prince Harry, there is no evidence that Middleton has any problem with what her possible future sister-in-law is wearing.

As for claims that Markle has ditched all of the revealing clothes in her closet, Gossip Cop says that isn’t true, either. There is no rule that keeps the royal women from showing their knees because Middleton has been known to wear dresses and skirts that hit above the knee.

There are certain standards when it comes to being a member of the royal family, and women are expected to dress appropriately. However, Markle will not have to sacrifice her style if she does marry into the monarchy.

