Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo Slammed For Coffee Habits As They Embrace Hipster Pants Look On Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have become one of the coolest Duggar couples on Counting On. Since getting married, they have adopted the hipster style that is so prevalent in today’s culture. They both have polished Instagram feeds, which features their chic outfits, artsy travel pictures, and sentimental shots from everyday life. Despite the Duggar dress code, both Jinger and Jeremy wear pants and tight jeans that show off their slim outline. They even have embraced the hipster coffee culture, uploading many videos and photos of themselves at boutique cafes and holding cups of joe.

However, recently the couple came under fire for a coffee habit that may not be so great for the environment. In many of the coffee pictures that they have uploaded, they are seen carrying disposable cups, which is supposedly harmful to the planet.

“With all the coffee you guys drink, I’d love to see you guys start using reusable cups,” one fan noted. “Those disposables are not recyclable (most are lined with a plastic coating) and will outlive you on this planet.”

In fact, in the picture that this comment was made, Jinger has double cupped her drink so that it is not too hot to carry.

The 23-year-old Duggar also posted a picture of her husband carrying a nonrecyclable coffee cup.

Going up. A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Nov 13, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

Looks like the couple has some ways to go if they are truly to be embraced by the earth-saving hipsters.

On the other hand, Jinger and Jeremy are rocking the hipster pants trend. Jinger grew up having strict dress codes that forbade pants and masculine or revealing articles of clothing. After the wedding though, she has started experimenting with the more trendy looks that include jeans, shorts, leggings, and other types of pants.

In fact, the 23-year-old Duggar made news when she appeared on her husband’s Instagram account wearing ripped jeans.

Trying my eye behind the lens (it helps having a beautiful subject). A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:56am PST

She also made sure to pay tribute to where her inspiration for her outfit came from.

Brisk weather in Laredo today. ☺️ A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:56am PST

The fans went wild over this picture of Jeremy Vuolo in tight, skinny jeans. The fans called him “handsome,” “dapper,” and even “sexy” in the comment section.

“He definitely has the best style out of all the Duggar girls hubbies,” another fan wrote.

However, some fans seem to think that Jinger, instead of getting pants inspiration from her husband, styled him to look this chic.

“Great photo of a handsome guy styled perfectly by his sweet wife,” one commented.

It is true that Jinger loves to shop and find great deals in thrift stores. On her Instagram feed, she is never seen wearing the same outfit twice, which is quite a feat considering that she had her account for more than a year now.

But from time to time, if it is for a good cause, she also buys new items at full price. In the coffee drinking picture posted by her husband, Jinger is wearing a Love Your Melon beanie, a company that is “dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America and supporting the fight against pediatric cancer.”

“Love your Melon is the greatest company ever created,” one fan commented. “And created by two wonderful college students at the U of M. I’m glad she purchased one.”

Do you think the hipster Duggar couple will embrace not just pants, but also reusable coffee mugs? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jinger Vuolo/Instagram]