‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Scott Break Sharon’s Heart By Cheating On Her With Abby?

,and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) bond during the long hours they are trapped in a storage unit by Zack (Ryan). Y&R buzz indicates that Abby and Scott connect at a deeper level while they are trapped together in the storage unit with no assurance that they will ever be rescued. The connection could blossom into a lasting romantic involvement after they are rescued alive.

Y&R spoilers for November 16 from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Dina (Marla Adams) provides the clue that helps to locate Abby and Scott.

Young and the Restless buzz indicates that Abby and Scott could end up in a romantic relationship. Despite the tendency of the two to bicker endlessly, they have always been close, and Abby had consulted Scott on multiple occasions during her tumultuous relationship with Zack. The permutation of possible love matches in Genoa City has always seemed to favor Abby with Scott. The flagrant mismatch that Abby and Zack’s relationship represented had suggested to many fans that she was being set up for a big disappointment ahead of a fairer and more lasting relationship.

Fans generally agree that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) relationship was doomed to failure from the start and that Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case ) would likely get back together in the future. That leaves Scott (Daniel Hall) with no obvious love match besides Abby.

The most vulnerable person in the situation where Abby hooks up with Scott is Sharon. Regardless of how it happens, Sharon will be deeply hurt if Scott goes off with Abby. She was very concerned when Scott went missing.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott and Abby will be rescued from the storage unit and will return to Genoa City safely. However, although Sharon will be relieved when Scott returns, she could soon find, to her shock, that the time Abby and Scott spent together in the storage unit kindled a flame between them. How she reacts at first depends on how Scott and Abby handle their blossoming relationship, if it turns out that they actually have one.

The Young And The Restless Video: Scott And Abby's Emotional Momenthttps://t.co/WhmdvMjtEa — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) November 14, 2017

Both could, at first, be in denial of the fact that something more than friendship is brewing between them. Scott could try to reassure Sharon that there is nothing going on between him and Abby. But Sharon would have seen enough to convince her that something is going on before she confronts Scott, so she is unlikely to be impressed by his denials. However, as their relationship deepens, it would become more and more difficult for Scott and Abby to hide it. Scott would have to choose between making a frank confession to Sharon or continue issuing increasingly unconvincing denials even as Sharon struggles to adjust to the painful emerging reality.

Sharon will be heartbroken to catch Scott cheating on her with Abby, and she might find herself running to Nick (Joshua Morrow) for comfort. Fans will recall that Nick had warned Sharon on multiple occasions in the past that Scott could hurt her. However, it appears that Young and the Restless has also started preparing the ground for a split between Nick and Chelsea. Y&R spoilers for November 16 state that Nick’s discovery of Chelsea’s past as a scammer in partnership Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) sparks a row between them. It remains to be seen whether Nick’s discovery leads to their break up or whether it simply prepares the ground for a bigger future row that finally tears them apart.

A split between Nick and Chelsea would open the way for the highly-anticipated “Shick” reunion.

