Donald Trump Claims His Approval Rating Could Be In The 50’s Despite Averaging Around 38 Percent

President Trump took to Twitter to blast “fake news” polls while sharing a conservative-leaning pollster survey that has his approval rating at 46 percent. According to the same Rasmussen survey, 53 percent disapprove of Donald Trump’s performance.

According to a pollster analysis website FiveThirtyEight, President Donald Trump is averaging about a 38 percent approval rating. Trump claims that the polls, which have him in the 30’s are “fake news” and “some people” think his approval rating could be in the 50’s.

None of the polls analyzed has President Trump’s approval numbers in the 50’s and the Rasmussen survey is one of the few pollsters that consistently has the president in the 40’s.

This tweet came after the President declared that he will make a major announcement after his 12-day trip to Asia. According to Fox News, this has led to speculation that the announcement will be concerning trade or a new strategy against North Korea.

Eight days into his trip in Asia, President Trump caused a media storm by stating to reporters that he believed President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Russia had not interfered with the 2016 presidential elections and attacked three former U.S. intelligence agency heads as “political hacks.” In June this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin seemingly suggested that patriotic Russian hackers may have meddled in the US 2016 elections.

One of the most accurate polls last time around. But #FakeNews likes to say we’re in the 30’s. They are wrong. Some people think numbers could be in the 50's. Together, WE will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/YhrwkdObhP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2017

Former CIA head John Brennan and former National Intelligence director James Clapper responded to the President’s Russia comments standing by their conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 Presidential elections in an effort to undermine the U.S system and democracy.

President Trump took to Twitter to criticize “haters and fools” who criticized his attempts to improve US-Russia relations. He also took a jab at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seemingly calling him “short and fat” in a viral tweet in response to an alleged jab at the 71-year old President’s age.

It is unclear how Trump’s stance on Russia will affect his approval rating, which has been on a steady decline since taking office earlier this year.

The Rasmussen Poll claims that about 30 percent strongly approve of the President’s performance while 44 percent strongly disapprove.

It is yet to be seen how Trump’s tax plan will affect his approval rating if it is passed.

[Featured Image by Thomas Peter/Getty Images]