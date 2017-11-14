The Duggar Family Refuses To Swim In Public And Other Odd Rules For The ‘Counting On’ Stars

The Duggar family are known for their strict rules, with some of them being obvious — like no sex before marriage — while others are a bit more mysterious. The stars of 19 Kids & Counting and the spinoff Counting On have often spoken about their modest dress code, but what does that have to do with their regulations for swimming in public?

Even though Jinger Duggar-Vuolo has rocked skinny jeans, shorts, and heels, the Duggar women have been open about their decision to dress modestly. In their book Growing Up Duggar, the four oldest sisters – Jana, Jill, Jinger, and Jessa – explained why they dress differently than most.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” they wrote. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband.”

These beliefs mean that the Duggar women don’t wear anything that is low-cut, shows cleavage, or bares their shoulders. They even go as far as putting their hand on their shirt when they bend over, so no one can see anything they aren’t supposed to.

It is this mindset that keeps the family from swimming in public pools or going to the beach. Family matriarch Michelle Duggar told TLC that the large brood avoids events that require wearing a swimsuit because it is too hard for the guys to keep their eyes averted.

But, the Duggar family doesn’t have odd rules just about clothes and swimming pools, they also don’t allow their single children to have social media accounts. No Duggar child is allowed to be on Instagram, or any other social media site, until they are engaged – apparently with the exception of Josiah Duggar.

He started his account in 2015 when he began courting Marjorie Jackson. In Duggar world, courting is basically the first step to engagement, so that could be why his parents allowed him to set up the account. However, the two broke up a few months later, but Josiah kept his Instagram account active.

He took a two-year break from posting but showed back up in August of this year. According to In Touch Weekly, some fans think that means he is engaged or at least courting someone, but the family has yet to announce the news. If he does have a new lady in his life, it is possible that the 21-year-old is being a bit more cautious this time around.

