The Home Of ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Shannon Beador Has Sold Amid David Beador Divorce

The Southern California home that Shannon Beador and David Beador were renting during filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 has sold.

According to a new report, the now-ex-couple’s “house of horrors” in Corona Del Mar was sold several months before they announced their separation.

On November 14, Radar Online shared details of the Orange County home, revealing that Shannon Beador moved into her former residence with David and their kids, 16-year-old daughter Sophia and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, in 2016. The outlet also mentioned that the 1.6 acre home overlooked the picturesque Newport Harbor.

During their stay at the home, Shannon Beador and her estranged husband were charged nearly $100,000 per month in rent and when the home sold, it was purchased for a whopping $20 million.

As Radar Online also revealed, Shannon Beador had spoken about the home during an interview with The Daily Dish in 2016, claiming that while the home was “dated,” she and her family were enjoying their time there.

Shannon Beador’s rental home in Corona Del Mar was seen on a number of episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 and while living there, Beador posted tons of family photos on the property on her Instagram page.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Shannon Beador and David Beador confirmed they were parting ways weeks ago but just days later, they attended a USC college football game with their daughters and during the event, the reality star posted an image of herself, David, and Sophia on Instagram.

According to The Real Housewives of Orange County star, she and David are committed to raising their kids together and maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship. As for a potential future reconciliation, Shannon Beador has shot down the idea and the recent rumors on her Twitter page.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]