’90 Day Fiance’ Spoilers: Are Molly And Luis Married? Court Documents Reveal More Than Her Shady Past

90 Day Fiance spoilers are in for Molly and Luis as a new report uncovered new court documents that revealed the 41-year-old lingerie entrepreneur’s current civil status as well as some disturbances to her domestic life with the Dominican hunk.

According to the Hollywood Gossip, court files have a lot to say about the businesswoman from Georgia and her shady past, which had been brought into question when she joined TLC’s documentary series about couples who apply for a K-1 Visa. However, that is not all the papers are able to reveal.

Even before Season 5 began airing, fans of the show had been wondering whether or not Molly and Luis ended up getting married amid all the bumps they faced, including the matter of their age gap and Luis’ intention.

Based on the outlet’s report on recent 90 Day Fiance spoilers, the 26-year-old Dominican national and the 41-year-old Georgia resident have quite a significant difference in their age that it simply cannot be ignored by conservative viewers, particularly because of the gender dynamics in the setup.

To top that off, Molly already has children who were reportedly not very keen on the idea of their mother getting hitched again, especially to someone who appears to be more interested in U.S. citizenship and the money that comes with the marriage.

Fortunately, Starcasm revealed that the Season 5 couple in question actually got married based on court documents gathered by the outlet.

Based on the papers cited in the 90 Day Fiance spoilers, Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez Rosa eloped on July 20, 2017. This lines up with the timeline of the 26-year-old’s arrival and stay in the United States.

According to a previous report from the outlet detailing the timeline of the events on the couple’s journey, the former Double Divas star and her then-fiance posted on social media about his arrival in the U.S. in June. At the time, Molly referred to Luis as her “future husband.”

On July 22, Luis shared a video of himself slaying a dashing attire while riding in a limo with a friend that was captioned with, “Goodbye day before the wedding. Night Clud [sic].” According to the outlet, this may be a late post about his bachelor party held prior to his wedding day on July 20.

But while the court files cited in the 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal that they have achieved their goal in the show, it looks like the outlet also dug up some disturbance in their domestic life, specifically one that involves Kenneth Grigley.

Apparently, Grigley, Molly’s ex, filed a petition to be recognized as the legitimate father of her youngest daughter, Kensley. He also aimed for shared custody two months after his split with Molly in October 2014. Since they separated, the 41-year-old lingerie entrepreneur has declared that Kensley’s father made child support payments which had “not been on a regular, continuing basis.”

Three years later, 39-year-old Grigley filed a complaint for Equitable Partitioning and Damages in the same month Molly and Luis got hitched for compensation on their jointly-owned properties, which included her house and vehicle. A balance for a $45,000 loan was also mentioned in the papers.

Could this mean trouble for Molly and Luis after they succeed the hurdles of being a 90 Day Fiance couple? Tune in for more updates in the days to come.

[Featured Image by TLC]