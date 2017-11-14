Prince Harry Shares A ‘Very Rare Gift’ With His Mother Princess Diana According To Close Friend Elton John

Princess Diana, also known as the People’s Princess, was extremely popular with royal fans from the moment the palace announced her engagement to Prince Charles until her untimely death in 1997. One of her good friends, singer Elton John, revealed in a recent interview that Diana’s son, Prince Harry, shares a “very rare gift” with his late mother that John calls “wonderful,” and the young royal is putting it to good use.

Per The Daily Mail, the “Candle In The Wind” singer told Hello! magazine that the way Harry is able to connect with people is a unique talent he inherited from his mother.

“People love (Harry). He’s young, and he’s got his mother’s ability to talk to people and make people feel at ease. Make them feel loved. Make them feel important, and that’s a wonderful gift to have. It’s a very rare gift. He’s inherited it from his mother, and he’s using it to good use,” revealed the 70-year-old.

Prince Harry and the “Candle in the Wind” singer have both worked with HIV and AIDS charities over the years, and the two recently met up during the filming of the documentary Diana, Our Mother, which commemorated the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

The eight-time Grammy winner and the redheaded royal met at London Lighthouse AIDS Center and discussed Diana’s work that broke down boundaries with the stigmas surrounding the disease. Elton John said that back when the princess was alive, AIDS was considered a gay disease, and for a member of the royal family who was a straight woman to care about the cause was “an incredible gift.”

Harry and John looked through old photos of Diana’s visits to the AIDS charity, including the infamous one of her shaking the hand of patient William Drake. The singer says that the Princess was glowing in every picture, and she had this amazing ability to make people feel like everything was going to be okay.

John says he hasn’t met many people in his life that have that ability, and all Diana had to do was walk into a room and people felt that everything was great.

According to People Magazine, in a recent appearance at a ceremony at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance for Britain’s fallen soldiers, Prince Harry spoke about his mother and said that he will always look up to her, and everything she did had an impact and made a difference.

