‘RHOBH’ Star Taylor Armstrong Actually Had Something To Do With The Casting Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Dallas’

Taylor Armstrong may have left her role on the Real Housewives franchise years ago but according to a new report, she had something to do with assembling the cast of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Years after her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to an end, Taylor Armstrong’s friend, Kameron Westcott, has confirmed that she played a major role in convincing her to join the cast of the Dallas-based franchise of the Bravo TV reality show.

“I actually knew Taylor Armstrong for many, many years,” Kameron Westcott revealed to The Daily Dish podcast on November 13. “I actually called her and consoled in her over the whole experience when I first got called [to join The Real Housewives of Dallas].”

Taylor Armstrong was a part of the original cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the show premiered on Bravo TV in October 2010. Then, after Season 3, both she and Adrienne Maloof left the series, making room for new cast members Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud, who each lasted just one season.

According to The Daily Dish, Taylor Armstrong and Kameron Westcott met through mutual friends and remain in touch, despite living in two different states. As the Real Housewives of Dallas star explained, she and Armstrong don’t speak to one another every day, but she did call her when she was first asked about a role on the show and actually invited her to come stay at her home in Texas.

“She’s a great girl,” added Westcott.

Since leaving her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills years ago, Taylor Armstrong has made a couple of guest-starring appearances on the show due to her close relationship with Kyle Richards, who has been featured in a full-time role for the show’s entirety. As fans may recall, Armstrong and Richards have been close for years and their daughters, Portia and Kennedy, appeared to be quite close in scenes from the show.

Taylor Armstrong is currently married to John Bluher and days ago, she reunited with her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala in Los Angeles.

To see more of Kameron Westcott and her co-stars, including Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, and D’Andra Simmons, tune into the second season of The Real Housewives of Dallas, which airs on Monday nights at 10 p.m. on Bravo TV.

