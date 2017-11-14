Melissa McCarthy Weight Loss Sizzles In New Cooking Comedy Video: How She Shed 75 Lbs With Ketogenic Diet

Melissa McCarthy hasn’t lost her comedic talents, but she has lost a significant amount of weight in recent months. Famed for films such as Ghostbusters and TV shows such as Gilmore Girls, McCarthy is flaunting her 75-pound weight loss in a new comedy that mocks cooking competitions. The celebrity weight loss winner is on fire as she goes wild for baking competitions in her new movie, Cook Off, reported USA Today.

Melissa McCarthy Wows In Cooking Competition Mockumentary

Best Of Show delighted viewers with its witty take on the extreme behavior of some dog owners. Melissa McCarthy is taking that concept and starring in the cooking competition version of that film. McCarthy’s fans are counting down the days until November 17, when her new mockumentary Cook Off starts sizzling in theaters.

Spray cheese stars along with Melissa in the comedy, which features eccentric contestants preparing for the Van Rookle Farms Cooking Contest. With the winner receiving a tasty $1 million grand prize, the competition causes McCarthy and her co-stars to go to extremes to take home the prize.

Just as with Best Of Show, the hotel hosting the wild and crazy bunch showcases their antics. One participant even gets a crush on the competition’s costumed Muffin Man mascot. Melissa is a breakout star in her role, which is earning comparisons to her Bridesmaid comedic turn.

Directed by Guy Shalem and Cathryn Michon, the film also stars Gary Anthony Williams, Diedrich Bader, Stephen Root, Sam Pancake, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Entertainment Weekly reported that McCarthy’s comedy originally was crafted several years ago, but the mockumentary was picked up and revised by Lionsgate. Melissa gets wildly creative when it comes to cooking in the film.

“Tasked with making a vegetable-based dish, [Melissa McCarthy] goes for sweet potato — and immediately drowns it in marshmallows and chocolate.”

Each fictional contestant dishes on the motivations and preferred dishes. McCarthy’s husband and collaborator Ben Falcone joins her in boosting the humor in the film, and Niecy Nash portrays Ladybug Briggs.

Melissa McCarthy 75-Pound Weight Loss Wows Fans

Melissa has been stunning fans during her recent red carpet appearances. But McCarthy’s appearances on Saturday Night Live have made her weight loss particularly noticeable, pointed out In Touch.

“She’s shrinking! Melissa McCarthy appears to be half her size.”

Melissa has shed more than 75 pounds, a stunning weight loss success also reported by Celebrity Health & Fitness. McCarthy used a high fat, low carb ketogenic diet along with exercise. Benefits of ketogenic diets include preventing inflammation and even reversing some types of diabetes.

Dr. David Ludwig told the publication that he shed 20 pounds in three months by using this type of diet. The physician clarified that low-carb diets such as Melissa McCarthy’s ketogenic weight loss plan reduce appetite while enhancing mood and keeping the blood sugar stable.

Melissa McCarthy Ketogenic Diet Causes Body To Burn Fat For Fuel

Obesity expert Dr. Eric Westman explained to the publication exactly how such diets work.

“Low carb, high-fat diets such as the ketogenic and Atkins diets promote rapid weight loss by inducing the body to burn fat for fuel.”

Melissa revealed that losing weight with a ketogenic diet is the “best thing” that she has ever done, as the Inquisitr reported. To calculate her ketogenic diet meals, McCarthy typically eats 75 to 80 percent of her calories from fat, such as avocado, coconut oil, butter, and bacon. Her low-carb diet eliminates bread, pasta, and cereal.

The actress enjoys moderate amounts of protein, such as eggs and turkey. She cuts out sugar, and Melissa eats minimal fruit, such as berries.

Celebrity Weight Loss Winner Goes From Size 28 to 14

Shape magazine pointed out that McCarthy deserves praise for giving fans a realistic look at celebrity weight loss. In contrast to stars who claim to have dropped major amounts of weight in just weeks, Melissa has been flaunting her healthy weight loss that she achieved slowly and steadily.

“Melissa McCarthy—who’s risen to Hollywood’s A-list in spite of the industry’s ‘skinny standard’—[flaunts] a more realistic vision of weight loss.”

McCarthy has been stunning fans with her slimmer figure, looking healthy and confident. According to Foods For Better Health, Melissa slimmed down from a size 28 to a size 14. While McCarthy used a ketogenic low-carb diet, other celebrities have found success with different variations. Similar diets include the Paleo, Zone, and Atkins diet.

To achieve her weight loss, McCarthy focuses on the key food groups involved in ketogenic diets. Healthline reported that those keto diet foods include meat, fish, eggs, butter, cream, cheese, nuts, seeds, healthy oils, avocados, low-carb vegetables, and condiments.

As the Inquisitr reported, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce both used ketogenic diets to achieve their own weight loss goals. Kim shed 70 pounds, while Beyonce lost 30 pounds in just three weeks with a keto weight loss diet.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]