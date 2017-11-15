Paganism Depicted At The Catharsis Event On Washington National Mall, A Prominent Rabbi Says

A Catharsis event was held on the National Mall in Washington DC last November 10 to 12, which featured interactive exhibits, music, art, meditation, workshops, and healing. It was entitled a Vigil for Healing, yet it was described by a prominent rabbi from Israel as a disguise pagan feast and warned people on the return of modern-day paganism.

The event also featured a huge seven-headed red metal dragon about 70-feet-long, which is considered an overstate symbol of Satan as described in the Christian Book of Revelations. This dragon was dubbed as ancient Egyptian god Abraxas, according to Breaking Israel News.

The festival also attributes the Burning Man depicted in a giant wooden figure, also referred to as the “wicker man” among the Druids. It is common amongst pagan cults and serves as a replacement for human sacrifice. The organizers said that this Catharsis event aimed to be more of a political protest and spiritual vigil rather than the chaos of Burning Man, according to Associated Press.

The organizers also created a 30-foot tall non-denominational wooden temple, which was burned to the ground. This was the heart of the catharsis event, in which the guests were encouraged to leave notes or pictures in the temple, which were signs of traumas. They said that the burning of the temple symbolizes the releasing of those traumas. Other paganistic objects include a paper-mache sculpture of “Lord Shiva Nataraja,” which is a Hindu god and referred to as the “cosmic ecstatic dancer.”

Unbelievable … event called “spiritual” and “religious”: Catharsis brings Burning Man spirit to nation’s capital https://t.co/8fp8E1CWmY — MSB Ministry (@msb_ministry) November 10, 2017

Adam Eidinger, a local activist and one of the organizers of the Catharsis events in Washington, said that there’s a deeply spiritual side to what they are trying to do. He further said that having the sacred fire on the mall is a very religious thing.

Meanwhile, the rabbis from Israel are urging the people not to take part in these types of festivals. Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, said that the event with all of its intentions and accouterments was a lightly disguised pagan feast, as noted by Breaking Israel News.

11/10-12: The third annual Catharsis on the Mall: A Vigil for Healing is an upcoming three-day event: https://t.co/7isu4xABVg @CatharsisDC pic.twitter.com/ZEUoIlmrUo — MAPS (@MAPS) October 21, 2017

“Avodah Zarah (paganism) is rising, make no mistake. Even secular Americans are turning to idols without really thinking about it. They can even say it is not serious or intentional, but it certainly is,” said rabbi Berger.

He added that religious people cannot just sit back and think they are safe. He is calling the people to fight the rise of paganism in every corner of their lives.

[Featured Image by Azaharphotography/Thinkstock]