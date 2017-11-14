Lisa Vanderpump Talks ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8, Camille Grammer’s Return

Lisa Vanderpump attended her annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation gala in Los Angeles at the end of last week and during the event, she spoke of the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Just one month ahead of the premiere of the new season, Lisa Vanderpump said that there was definitely drama ahead and noted that she found herself in the middle of the mudslinging.

“But it was still a good season for me,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight, according to a report on November 13. “I had a wonderful time.”

Lisa Vanderpump has been a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the series began airing in October 2010 and says that her fans have been supportive of her on-screen persona throughout her reality run. Aside from Vanderpump, only cast member Kyle Richards has been featured in a full-time role throughout the entire series.

Although Lisa Vanderpump said that her role on the show has been up and down when it comes to the amount of drama she’s faced from her co-stars, including the likes of Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson, she has remained on the show and her fans have remained loyal to her. That said, she nearly quit the show years ago due to the back and forth with her fellow reality ladies.

A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

In addition to the return of Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Girardi, former cast member Camille Grammer is set to return after walking away from her full-time role after the second season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She’s on the show,” Lisa Vanderpump noted. “You’ll see quite a bit of her, which I’m happy about.”

While Camille Grammer has not yet been confirmed as part-time or full-time, she appeared to spend a lot of time with her co-stars during filming, which seemed to suggest that she may have finally returned to her full-time role. That said, fans will have to wait until the show’s premiere to know for sure.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]